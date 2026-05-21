Falastin Newspaper Founded In 1911 - A Milestone In Arab History Of Journalism

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The newspaper Falastin, founded in Jaffa in 1911 by pioneering journalist Issa al-Issa and his cousin Yusuf al-Issa, is regarded as one of the most influential publications in the history of Arab media.

Known for its professional reporting and nationalist stance, the newspaper documented major political and social transformations from the Ottoman era through the British Mandate and emerged as a leading voice against the Zionist project.

Falastin is considered a cornerstone of modern Palestinian journalism and one of the first regularly published newspapers in Jaffa, then a major cultural and journalistic centre in the Levant under Ottoman rule. Its launch marked a turning point in the development of Arab media and national political discourse in Palestine.

Issa al-Issa was born in Jaffa in 1878 to an Orthodox Christian family engaged in the oil and soap trade. He studied in Jaffa and Lebanon before attending the American University of Beirut, where he mastered several foreign languages.

His interest in journalism appeared early when he published the magazine Al-Nukhba (The Elite) in 1897 while still a student. He later worked in Jerusalem, Egypt and Sudan before returning to Jaffa and briefly joining the Ottoman Bank.

On January 15, 1911, al-Issa launched Falastin as a twice-weekly publication describing itself as a constitutional Ottoman newspaper serving the public interest.

Over time, it evolved into a platform that advocated Arab nationalist thought and defended Arab rights in Palestine. The newspaper published political commentary, reformist editorials and local and Ottoman news while warning early on about the dangers of the Zionist movement.

According to the Institute for Palestine Studies, Issa al-Issa was among the most prominent Palestinian journalists of the 20th century. Falastin gained recognition for its professionalism, extensive network of correspondents and accurate coverage, becoming a model for newspapers across the Levant and a key source documenting political developments in Palestine and the wider region.

Al-Issa was also among the earliest Arab intellectuals to oppose the Zionist project. He campaigned against the dominance of the Greek clergy over the Orthodox Church and supported reform movements, including the Ottoman Decentralization Party. He also backed the Arab Congress held in Paris in 1913.

The newspaper faced increasing restrictions imposed by Ottoman authorities, leading to its closure in 1913 and to al-Issa's exile to Anatolia. Following World War I, he resumed his journalistic and political activities in Damascus under the Arab administration led by Prince Faisal.

In 1921, al-Issa relaunched Falastin, which became a daily newspaper in 1930 and one of the Arab world's most prominent publications during the British Mandate period. It played a major role in documenting political, cultural and social life in Palestine and contributed significantly to shaping Palestinian national consciousness and defending Arab identity until 1967.

Beyond politics, the newspaper focused on social reform, Orthodox revival movements and peasant issues. It also provided detailed coverage of major historical events, including the Ottoman Constitutional Revolution, World War I and the Balfour Declaration, making it a leading Arab source of news on Palestine.

In 1929, al-Issa launched an English-language edition titled 'Palestine' in collaboration with Rosan Akhtar and Azmi Nashashibi.

The publication once drew the attention of physicist Albert Einstein after publishing an article titled 'Relativity and Propaganda', prompting correspondence between Einstein and the newspaper.

During the 1936 Arab strike, British Mandate authorities shut down the newspaper because of its support for the national movement, replacing it temporarily with Al-Akhbar.

After the 1948 Nakba, Falastin relocated to East Jerusalem, where it continued publication until 1967, when it ceased operations permanently following its merger with the newspaper Al-Manar.