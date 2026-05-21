IPL 2026: Not Many People Buy The Fact That We Are A Young Team In Transition, Says Gaikwad
CSK's chances of entering the playoffs ended with them suffering their heaviest defeat in the IPL – by 89 runs – against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
“Not many people buy the fact that we are a young team in transition, with a lot of inexperienced players. More than 8-10 players have played less than 20 games; they've gotten exposure, and we've found out what areas we're lacking. We still have six away wins, and I'm proud of the unit.
“We missed out on chasing in Hyderabad and couldn't restrict them in Chennai. Not able to do that, but still proud. Moving on from Rahane, Rayudu, etc., the experience we had is tough... Karthik, Urvil, and Brevis, who missed out initially, are there. Karthik has potential and has areas to improve. Urvil's playing a full season for the first time, that comes with expectations,” said Gaikwad at the conclusion of the game.
Reflecting on the season, Gaikwad said injuries to Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Ramakrishna Ghosh, and Jamie Overton unsettled the side at various stages, while admitting the bowlers weren't great in Ahmedabad.
“We wanted to chase whatever the total is asap. When you're chasing 230, it's not easy against that bowling attack. I thought, why don't we give it a shot and express ourselves, credit to them. The wicket was spongy to start, and they started well. Our bowling wasn't good in the Power-play. Hard to stop their openers. We had our chance to restrict them to under 200, but failed to do so.
“Tough season, after a hat-trick of losses first up. We found momentum, we found the right spots and combinations, but then we were hit by injuries. Ghosh and Overton going out unsettled us; we were a batter or bowler short in the last three games,” he added.
Asked about MS Dhoni's future, who didn't play a single game due to calf and thumb injuries, Gaikwad said,“You and I'll get to know it next year. It's a hard miss for us. He can come in those late overs and change the game just by staying in the crease. Never know about next season, but really happy with the guys we have.”
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