ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur And Odisha Share Spoils In Their Final Game Of The Season

MENAFN - IANS) Jamshedpur, May 21 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC played out a fiercely contested goalless draw in their final Indian Super League 2025-26 encounter at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Thursday. With this season-ending draw, Jamshedpur FC finished their campaign in sixth place with 22 points, while Odisha FC concluded their season at the bottom half of the table in 12th position with 11 points.

Despite numerous attacking opportunities and a persistent offensive display from the hosts, neither side could find the back of the net as the respective defences held firm. It was only because of the quality goalkeeping of 24-year-old Manas Dubey that the scoreline remained 0-0 until the regulation 90 minutes, and he was deservedly adjudged the Player of the Match for producing a couple of brilliant saves.

Jamshedpur FC looked like scoring from the moment both teams arrived on the ground, making it one-way traffic as the Red Miners dominated the game completely at The Furnace. The match began with immediate aggression, setting a physical tone from the opening whistle with a foul by Jamshedpur FC forward Raphael Eric Messi Bouli in the very first minute.

The hosts quickly settled into their rhythm and created a massive chance in the seventh minute. Messi Bouli received the ball on the edge of the area, created some space for himself, and looked to curl a left-footed shot into the bottom corner, but Dubey got down well to parry it away.

Just two minutes later, in the ninth minute, Sanan Mohammed found himself in space on the left flank. The winger ran inward and tried to curl one into the far corner, but it ended up being a comfortable catch for the Odisha FC goalkeeper.

The combative nature of the game continued as Moirangthem Thoiba Singh committed a foul in the 10th minute, disrupting the home side's momentum. Jamshedpur FC defender Pratik Chaudhari received the first yellow card of the match in the 18th minute for a rash challenge.

Odisha FC midfielder Hitesh Sharma and Jamshedpur FC's Rosenberg Gabriel were also pulled up for fouls as the midfield battle intensified around the half-hour mark.

The Men of Steel continued to press for an opener, with Stephen Eze missing a header from the box before they created an unbelievable opportunity shortly after. Eze headed the delivery across the face of the goal, but Sanan failed to connect from the cross, missing a clear-cut chance in a one-on-one situation from point-blank range. The forward got his feet in a muddle and let the ball go right through them while standing barely a yard out from the line in an incredible miss.

Sanan was excellent again on the left wing in the 39th minute, dancing past his defender before being tripped at the edge of the box by Thoiba Singh. The ensuing free-kick pinballed dangerously inside the box before it was eventually cleared by the desperate visitors.

Just before the break, Dubey produced another spellbinding save in the 43rd minute to deny a spectacular long-ranger from Lalriathpuia Chawngthu. Odisha FC kept numbers at the back to hold off the Red Miners, and the Juggernauts somehow kept the clean sheet as Dubey produced crucial stops to ensure the first half concluded deadlocked at 0-0.

Jamshedpur FC made an early change at the start of the second half, bringing on Pronay Halder to replace the booked Chaudhari in the 48th minute.

Attack after attack continued in the second half as the Men of Steel were still hunting for that elusive goal, launching a relentless barrage that never stopped. The second half resumed with similar intensity, as Nikola Stojanovic and Rahul Praveen both committed early fouls.

Messi Bouli remained a constant threat for the hosts, registering another shot on target in the 54th minute, but he was unable to break the deadlock. Looking to inject fresh energy, Jamshedpur FC made a double substitution in the 61st minute, introducing Ritwik Das and Rei Tachikawa for Gabriel and Stojanovic.

Odisha FC responded shortly after, bringing on Subham Bhattacharya for Saviour Gama in the 63rd minute to bolster their backline. The tactical fouls continued to mount, with Ritwik and Sanan committing infractions to halt the visitors' counter-attacks.

Against the run of play, Jamshedpur FC defender Sarthak Golui had to be extremely alert, brilliantly blocking consecutive attempts from the visitors. The match became increasingly ill-tempered in the final twenty minutes, with the referee forced to reach into his pocket frequently.

Odisha FC forward Rahim Ali received a yellow card in the 70th minute, followed closely by a booking for their goalkeeper, Dubey, in the 72nd minute. The visitors turned to their bench again in the 79th minute, introducing Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak and Suhair Vadakkepeedika for Tejas Krishna and K Lalrinfela.

Suhair proved to be the absolute game-changer for Odisha FC in the second half. After his arrival on the pitch, the Juggernauts finally created a couple of openings, having had absolutely none in the first half.

Tensions flared in the 82nd minute, resulting in dual yellow cards for Jamshedpur FC's Madih Talal and Odisha FC's Rohit Kumar following a heated exchange. Jamshedpur FC made their final roll of the dice in the 87th minute, bringing on Lazar Cirkovic and Vincy Barretto for Messi Bouli and Sanan.

Despite late fouls from Rohit and Rahim in the dying moments, neither side could fashion a decisive breakthrough. Even with eight minutes of added time, the scores remained the same due to the heroics of the visiting goalkeeper.

Jamshedpur FC completely dominated the game with 70 per cent possession and created over 20 chances. However, after the eight minutes of stoppage time had elapsed, the referee blew the final whistle, confirming a hard-fought 0-0 stalemate.