Lebanon Intensifies Contacts With UN To Press Israeli Entity To Halt Attacks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Lebanon has intensified contacts with the United States to pressure the Israeli entity into halting the attacks and agreeing to a ceasefire, according to an official Lebanese source.

The source told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that Lebanon is maintaining daily communication with the US mediator to ensure Israeli compliance with the truce, as Israeli attacks continue across southern Lebanon, the southern suburbs of Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and eastern regions.

The source said Lebanon's priority in direct negotiations with Israeli entity, which began in Washington earlier this month following two preliminary meetings in April, is securing a ceasefire.

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The source added that the United States has called on the Lebanese side to halt its military operations against Israeli entity.

Lebanon, however, insists that Israeli entity must first stop its attacks and violations of the truce before any further discussions, particularly regarding Israeli withdrawal and the deployment of the Lebanese army in the south.

It further noted that the Lebanese army had been forced to redeploy and evacuate several positions in southern villages and towns due to Israeli strikes targeting its personnel and sites.

The source revealed that the issue of a declaration of intent was discussed during talks held on May 14-15 in Washington, without agreement on priorities between the two sides.

It added that another meeting is expected in Washington to discuss a security track, which Lebanon insists must begin with a ceasefire before addressing any broader security arrangements or field measures.