VinFast / Key word(s): Product Launch

VINFAST INTRODUCES THE NEW-GENERATION VF 8, FEATURING COMPREHENSIVE ENHANCEMENTS

21.05.2026 / 20:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HANOI, Vietnam, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast has officially unveiled the new-generation VF 8, a D-segment electric SUV featuring a range of upgrades to its technology platform, developed by VinFast's engineering team to deliver a smoother, more convenient, and more stable driving experience. -p src="https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2985447/VinFast_VF_8.jpg" alt="VinFast VF 8 (PRNewsfoto/VinFast)"/> As one of the models that marked VinFast's transition toward becoming a global all-electric vehicle manufacturer, the VF 8 is the first model in the lineup to receive comprehensive upgrades in design, technology, and features, bringing notable improvements to both driving performance and overall user experience. In terms of design and comfort, the new VF 8 was developed based on the "Tech Fluid" philosophy, integrating technology into the vehicle's design language and everyday usability. The design emphasizes seamlessness, refinement, and a sense of motion, creating the appearance of a modern and dynamic SUV that reflects a contemporary lifestyle. The vehicle measures 4,701 mm (length) x 1,872 mm (width) x 1,670 mm (height), with a wheelbase of 2,840 mm. A five-seat configuration helps optimize cabin space and passenger comfort. A ground clearance of 170 mm, combined with 19-inch wheels, allows the new-generation VF 8 to handle a variety of driving conditions with ease. At the front, the vehicle features a distinctly modern design language, highlighted by a wide gloss-black grille paired with VinFast's signature wing-shaped daytime running lights. Large air intakes integrated into both sides of the front bumper contribute to aerodynamic efficiency while adding visual depth to the overall design. Along the sides, the window line gradually rises toward the rear, creating a sense of movement even when the vehicle is stationary. The door panels feature smooth transitions between light and surface, combined with defined character lines that create dynamic reflections as the vehicle moves. At the rear, the design adopts a refined minimalist approach, highlighted by large taillights integrated with VinFast's signature V-shaped LED strip. The updated rear design enhances aerodynamic performance while giving the vehicle a younger and more dynamic appearance. Inside the cabin, the new-generation VF 8 features an intuitive and ergonomic layout. At the center of the dashboard is a 12.9-inch infotainment display with a clear interface that integrates most vehicle controls in a user-friendly format. A secondary display behind the steering wheel provides key driving information, while the steering-column-mounted gear selector is designed to improve ease of operation. The vehicle is equipped with dual-zone automatic climate control, integrated air ionization, and a Combi 1.0 air filter to enhance passenger comfort. The sport-inspired ergonomic seats include a six-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function, while the second-row seats can recline and fold flat in a 60:40 split to increase cargo capacity when needed. The vehicle also integrates a virtual assistant supporting multiple Vietnamese dialects, along with an eight-speaker audio system for in-car entertainment. In terms of technology and driving dynamics, the new-generation VF 8 is built on a new chassis platform featuring a suspension system equipped with Frequency Selective Dampers (FSD) on both the front and rear axles. The system adjusts damping characteristics according to road conditions to reduce vibrations on rough surfaces while maintaining vehicle stability. The new-generation VF 8 also features a newly developed electrical and electronic architecture based on the Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) approach. The system architecture and control software were designed by VinFast engineers, reflecting the company's capability to develop core vehicle technologies in-house. At the center of the system is the Central Vehicle Computer (CVC), which manages data processing and vehicle control functions to support quicker and smoother responses to driver inputs. The vehicle is powered by an electric motor producing a maximum output of 170 kW (228 horsepower) and peak torque of 330 Nm, paired with front-wheel drive and three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. The new-generation VF 8 uses a 60.13 kWh battery pack, providing a driving range of up to 500 km on a full charge based on NEDC standards. The vehicle also supports fast charging from 10% to 70% in under 30 minutes. Notably, the new-generation VF 8 is equipped with an Integrated Thermal Management (ITM) system independently researched, developed, and patented by VinFast. The system coordinates cooling and heating functions for the battery, motor, electrical system, and cabin climate control in an efficient manner. This helps maintain stable vehicle performance, improve energy efficiency, support fast-charging capability, and contribute to battery and motor durability while maintaining cabin comfort in varying weather conditions. In terms of safety, the new-generation VF 8 comes equipped with a comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), including Highway Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Warning, and a high-definition 360-degree camera system. The chassis structure and ADAS technologies were developed with the goal of meeting ASEAN NCAP 5-star safety standards. VinFast will officially begin accepting pre-orders in Vietnam for the new-generation VF 8 through its official website and authorized dealer network nationwide starting May 27, 2026. The vehicle is priced at VND 999 million and comes with a warranty of seven years or 160,000 km for the vehicle, and eight years or 160,000 km for the battery, whichever comes first. The first deliveries of the new-generation VF 8 are expected to begin in late July 2026. Photo -



View original content to download multimedia: 21.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

