The Joint Corp. Announces Milind Pant Elected As Director

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SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest franchisor of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, today announced the election of Milind Pant to its Board of Directors. Mr. Pant's election follows the Company's annual meeting of stockholders and expands the Board's depth and expertise in international franchising and business expansion.

“We are very pleased to have Milind Pant join our Board,” said Matthew E. Rubel, Lead Director.“Milind's deep expertise in scaling consumer brands, health and wellness, business transformation and franchising will be a significant asset to the Board and senior management. With such a broad commercial background, Milind will add value to our suite of strategic growth initiatives in the U.S. and international markets over time. I also want to thank Sue Decker and Abe Hong for their many contributions over the past few years, which have been invaluable. Their leadership has helped position The Joint with a clear line of sight to improved profitability under our fully refranchised model and a more optimized operating platform.”

“I'm delighted to join the Board at this stage in the Company's evolution,” said Mr. Pant.“The Joint has established an accessible, high-value model that resonates with patients and positions the business well for continued growth. I believe there is real opportunity to build on that foundation, and I look forward to working with the Board and management team as the Company enters its next phase of growth.”

The Company extends its sincere gratitude to Sue Decker and Abe Hong whose invaluable contributions over the past few years have greatly benefited the Board. Ms. Decker and Mr. Hong did not stand for re-election at this year's annual meeting of stockholders. Following the meeting, the Company's Board consists of seven directors.

About Milind Pant

Mr. Pant is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Karyon Leadership Advisory, where he advises senior executives and boards on leadership, transformation, and growth strategy. He also serves on the Board of The Western Union Company and is an Executive Fellow at the Kellogg School of Management and the Wall Street Journal Leadership Institute. Previously, Mr. Pant was CEO of Amway Corporation and held senior executive roles at Yum! Brands, and Unilever PLC, bringing extensive global leadership experience, deep franchising and brand-building expertise, and a strong track record in digital transformation and business turnarounds across international markets. He holds a Master of Business Administration in International Business from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade and a Master of Management Studies from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science.



About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The Company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Headquartered in Scottsdale and with over 940 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to Franchise Times' annual“Top 400” and“Fast & Serious” list of 40 smartest growing brands. Entrepreneur named The Joint“No. 1 in Chiropractic Services,” and it is regularly ranked on the publication's“Franchise 500,” the“Fastest-Growing Franchises,” and the“Best of the Best” lists, as well as its“Top Franchise for Veterans” and“Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners” lists. SUCCESS named the Company as one of the“Top 50 Franchises” in 2024. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit .

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Investor Contact:

Richard Land, Alliance Advisors IR, ... (212)-838-3777

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at