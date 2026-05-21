Brain Boost : Six Essential Superfoods Every Children Need For Sharper Minds!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Kids are growing all the time, so it's super important to support their development at every stage. This is when their brain develops the most. Here are some essential 'brain foods' that you must include in your child's diet.Kids absolutely need to eat protein-rich foods. Protein helps repair their body's cells and gives their muscles strong support for all their activities.

Iron is a nutrient that every child must have. It helps produce haemoglobin and carries oxygen to the brain, which is vital for concentration and learning.

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You need both Calcium and Vitamin D to make your child's bones and teeth strong. Make sure you give them milk, curd, and cheese regularly.

Micronutrients like Zinc and Vitamin C are very important for boosting immunity. They help protect kids from falling sick often.

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Carbohydrates are key to keeping kids active and energetic all day. Giving them whole grains like wheat, oats, and millets will improve their health.Nuts and seeds contain healthy fats. These are great for boosting your child's energy levels and helping them focus better in their studies.