Brain Boost : Six Essential Superfoods Every Children Need For Sharper Minds!
Iron is a nutrient that every child must have. It helps produce haemoglobin and carries oxygen to the brain, which is vital for concentration and learning.
ALSO READ:Heatwave Alert: Expert warns children more vulnerable to heat stressYou need both Calcium and Vitamin D to make your child's bones and teeth strong. Make sure you give them milk, curd, and cheese regularly.
Micronutrients like Zinc and Vitamin C are very important for boosting immunity. They help protect kids from falling sick often.
ALSO READ:Women Health: Power Packed Superfoods for Daily Nutrition, Strength, Better Energy!Carbohydrates are key to keeping kids active and energetic all day. Giving them whole grains like wheat, oats, and millets will improve their health.Nuts and seeds contain healthy fats. These are great for boosting your child's energy levels and helping them focus better in their studies.
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