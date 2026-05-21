Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Tunisian Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAIRO, Egypt, May 21, 2026/APO Group/ --

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti. The meeting was also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Chargé d'Affaires at the Tunisian embassy in Cairo Doha Al-Showeikh, and Director General of Bilateral Relations with Arab Countries at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Samir Mansar.

The President welcomed Mr. Nafti and asked for his greetings to be conveyed to Tunisian President Kais Saied, stressing that Egypt highly values the distinguished relations it shares with Tunisia at both the official and popular levels. This is in addition to the need to strengthen cooperation across all fields and implement the recommendations of the 18th session of the Joint Higher Committee, held in Cairo in September 2025.

Mr. Nafti expressed his appreciation to the President, and conveyed the greetings of President Saied, stressing Tunisia's interest in strengthening bilateral ties, economic cooperation and political coordination with Egypt, noting the distinguished level of consultation between the two countries. Mr. Nafti also conveyed the invitation of the Tunisian President to President El-Sisi to visit Tunisia at the earliest opportunity.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the meeting touched on the regional situation and the need to intensify consultation, coordination, and cooperation to preserve the stability and sovereignty of Arab states and safeguard the resources of their people. The President stressed the important role of neighboring countries in ensuring the stability and unity of Libya, underscoring the importance of the continued operation of the tripartite mechanism among Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.