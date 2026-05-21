Paul Cobbo To Head Leading Brisbane NDIS Provider Orange Plan Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brisbane, QUEENSLAND, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Cobbo has been appointed General Manager of nationally recognised NDIS plan manager Orange Plan Management. He brings a decade of experience with him gained across financial, consulting and public sectors.

Paul was instrumental in developing strategic direction and compliance frameworks for some of Australia's largest organisations. His appointment marks an exciting step forward for Orange Plan Management as it continues to expand within the evolving NDIS landscape.

“I'm delighted to be joining Orange at such an important time, as these changes unfold and the NDIS 2.0 evolves,” Mr Cobbo said.

“There is a real opportunity to strengthen the role of plan management and contribute to participant outcomes and the NDIS's long term viability.

“I look forward to working with the team to build on their strong foundations and help shape the future of the organisation,” he said.

In his new role Paul will oversee operational strategy, compliance and business growth initiatives, enhancing Orange Plan Management's commitment to NDIS participants and the Scheme.

Rehan Lowmass, co-founder and Director of Orange Plan Management was excited to welcome Paul to the team.

“Paul brings additional experience and strength to our team, and we are fortunate to have recruited him,” Mr Lowmass said.

“We are excited to have someone of his calibre leading Orange as we navigate these changes.”

Rehan Lowmass will remain part of the leadership team with a mandate to identify and improve efficiencies in a range of NDIS service areas beyond plan management.

Orange Plan Management is a dedicated NDIS Plan Management provider, providing independent plan management to thousands of NDIS participants across Australia.

Media Contact:

Emma Lowmass

Marketing Manager

Orange Plan Management

0448 951 329

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About Orange Plan Management

Orange Plan Management is an Australian NDIS plan management provider dedicated to helping participants seamlessly navigate their funding. Combining professional payment administration expertise with over 15 years of lived experience as disability carers, the team provides a fast, responsive, and deeply empathetic service. Built on a foundation of trust and efficiency, Orange Plan Management delivers next-day provider payments to minimize financial stress and ensure productive partnerships, helping hundreds of clients make every day a bit easier.

Press Inquiries

Emma Lowmass

emma [at] com

0448 951 329



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