2026 American Eagle One Ounce Gold Enhanced Uncirculated Coin Available May 28

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2026 American Eagle One Ounce Gold Enhanced Uncirculated Coin beginning on May 28 at noon EDT. For the first 24 hours following the on-sale time, orders will be limited to one coin per household. The mintage is limited to 7,500 units.

Struck at the Mint's West Point facility and bearing the“W” mint mark, this collectible coin features a meticulously detailed eagle on the reverse (tails), showcasing the artistry and precision for which the American Eagle series is renowned. The obverse (heads) design draws from the original bronze cast of Augustus Saint-Gaudens' iconic Liberty, with legacy details carefully restored and refined to enhance elements such as the U.S. Capitol Building, stars, torch, and sun rays.

In honor of the Nation's 250th anniversary, this special one-year-only issue of the American Eagle Gold Coin is distinguished by the dual dates“1776 ~ 2026” and a unique Liberty Bell privy mark inscribed with the numeral“250,” marking this historic milestone.

Pricing for American Eagle Gold Coins is determined in accordance with the United States Mint's Pricing Policy for numismatic gold products.

Customers can sign up to receive a“Remind Me” alert and explore additional American Eagle Coins products.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Additional Resources:



Sign up to receive United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and the monthly newsletters Coins Online and Lessons That Make Cents. Follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram; visit/subscribe to our YouTube channel to view videos about the Mint.

CONTACT: Sharon McPike United States Mint 202-354-7222...