Signature Aviation, BETA Technologies, Republic Airways, And Brickyard Connection Complete Regional Electric Flight Demonstrations Across Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High-cadence demonstrations at Kissimmee Gateway in Florida heat, paired with new ultra-fast charging infrastructure at six airports statewide, demonstrate that electric regional service is ready for commercial deployment

Orlando, FL, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Aviation, BETA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BETA) ("BETA"), Republic Airways Holdings Inc., and Brickyard Connection completed three days of high-cadence electric flight demonstrations at Kissimmee Gateway Airport earlier this month following a winter demonstration campaign in Burlington, Vermont, and Plattsburgh, New York, earlier this year. The back-to-back hot- and cold-weather demonstrations prove the readiness of electric commercial aviation to support cargo, logistics, passenger, and medical missions connecting Florida's major metropolitan areas with the regional airports that serve them.

Signature Aviation has taken a leadership position in bringing electric ground support infrastructure to the market worldwide. As part of its Advanced Air Mobility strategy, Signature is partnering with BETA to expand charging capabilities across Florida and beyond. Most recently commissioned at Kissimmee Gateway Airport was a BETA Charge Cube and Thermal Management System, which enables ultra-fast charging, despite hot and humid weather conditions. BETA has charging infrastructure installed at six airports across the state, including Kissimmee Gateway Airport, Duke Field (Eglin Air Force Base Auxiliary) and Bob Sikes Airport in Crestview, Gainesville Regional Airport, Tallahassee International Airport, and Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport.

“Together, BETA, Republic Airways, and Signature Aviation are demonstrating how aircraft, infrastructure, and operators can unite in a real-world environment to deliver repeatable missions and a clear path to commercialization for all-electric flight,” said Simon Newitt, head of sales and support at BETA.“BETA has flown more than 140,000 nautical miles in ALIA aircraft across the globe. That operational experience is what positions us to scale deliberately and efficiently in states like Florida, where near-term, short-haul cargo, medical, and passenger demand is strongest.”

Republic Airways is long established as a premier regional airline, servicing the majors, with a focus on safety and operational excellence.

Since announcing their collaboration at the Paris Air Show last year, BETA and Republic have executed a series of activities, including advanced pilot training, operational integration, and high-cadence performance evaluations. First, BETA administered customer crew training to three Brickyard pilots, complete with coursework, simulator sessions, and check rides, demonstrating the maturity of BETA's ALIA CX300 Pilot Training program. Next, BETA and Republic conducted a series of 34 high-cadence flights across a four-day period in winter conditions between Burlington, VT, and Plattsburgh, NY. Finally, leveraging the newly-installed ground support equipment at Signature Aviation, Kissimmee Airport, BETA and Brickyard pilots once again pressure-tested BETA's ALIA CX300 aircraft flying up to nine legs per day, with an average charge session of 105 kWh per flight and $16.80 in energy consumed per leg.

“Republic Airways is energized by the promise that Advanced Air Mobility brings to the future of regional air travel, for both passengers and cargo,” said Matt Koscal, president, Republic Airways.“Our collaboration with BETA to test and evaluate the ALIA CTOL aircraft is helping illuminate what's possible as we explore new ways to expand local air services in Florida and beyond. This work represents an exciting step toward a more connected, efficient, and sustainable regional transportation ecosystem.”

“Bringing electric aviation into everyday operations will require a connected infrastructure of operational support and exceptional guest experiences,” said Derek DeCross, chief commercial officer, Signature Aviation.“Through our collaboration with BETA and Republic Airways, we're helping build the foundation for Advanced Air Mobility by integrating charging capabilities and operational support into the environments where aviation already connects people and communities every day. Demonstrations like this at Orlando International Airport show how our industry can work together to bring practical electric aviation operations to Florida and beyond.”

The demonstrations culminated in a May 18 event at Orlando International Airport, where the partners convened more than 120 industry leaders, state officials, and community stakeholders at Signature Aviation's Arnold Palmer Hangar. Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Lance Lyttle delivered keynote remarks on Florida's emerging role in the commercialization of electric aviation, including through the FAA and U.S. Department of Transportation's eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). BETA will work alongside Republic Airways and Metro Aviation in the state to carry out cargo and medical logistics missions, increasing connectivity for urban and rural communities along some of Florida's most active short-haul corridors.

“Orlando International Airport is proud to host this milestone demonstration and to work alongside partners like BETA, Republic Airways, and Signature Aviation as electric aviation moves from promise into practical operations,” said Lance Lyttle, chief executive officer, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.“As a Florida gateway, we're focused on preparing the infrastructure and operating environment that will enable safe, reliable innovation to support near-term cargo, medical, and passenger missions. The event will hopefully help to strengthen connectivity across the state.”

About BETA Technologies, Inc.

BETA (NYSE: BETA) is an aerospace and defense company designing, manufacturing and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems to top operators worldwide. BETA has built and flown its family of ALIA aircraft, consisting of both conventional fixed-wing electric aircraft (the“ALIA CTOL”) and electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (the“ALIA VTOL”), more than 140,000 nautical miles, including multiple trips across the United States. BETA is deploying a network of charging infrastructure to enable the growing industry with more than 100 sites across the United States and internationally. BETA's intentional approach to developing the enabling technologies necessary to electrify aviation unlocks lucrative aftermarket revenue opportunities over the life of each aircraft. These highly scalable, enabling technologies allow BETA to serve a customer base across cargo and logistics, defense, passenger and medical end markets and unlock cost-effective and safe missions. BETA was named the #1 company on TIME's list of the World's Top GreenTech Companies of 2025. Visit for more information about BETA and its products.

About Republic Airways Holdings Inc.

Founded in 1974, Republic Airways maintains a combined fleet of more than 300 Embraer 170/175 aircraft, and its airlines offer scheduled passenger service on approximately 1,300 daily scheduled flights to approximately 125 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. The airlines provide fixed-fee flights operated under their codeshare partners' brands: American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express. The airlines employ more than 8,000 aviation professionals. Learn more at .

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation is the world's preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company's large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in business aviation. The company also offers over 16 million square feet of carbon-neutral, multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit

Contacts

BETA:

Media:

Nat Bol

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Investors:

Devon Rothman

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Republic Airways:

Jon Austin

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Signature Aviation:

Jeff Penson

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GOAA:

Angela Starke

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CONTACT: Jeff Penson Signature Aviation 407 206 5212...