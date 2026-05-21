Krown Produce And Lance Stroll Unveil Special Edition Helmet For The Canadian Grand Prix

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krown Produce announced today an exciting enhancement to its partnership with Lance Stroll, featuring a special edition helmet design for the Aston Martin Aramco Formula OneTM Team driver at his hometown race in Montreal.

This collaboration celebrates Canadian pride, passion and performance on the sport's biggest stage. As Montreal native Lance Stroll competes in front of home crowds, the custom design also reflects a shared journey from local roots to global recognition.

“The Canadian Grand Prix is one of the most important races of the year for me, so it's great to mark it with a helmet that represents home,” said Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Aramco Formula OneTM Team driver.“I'm proud to work with a Canadian company like Krown Produce and showcase Canadian quality and ambition on a global stage.”

Krown is widely recognized across Canada for its high-quality produce and outstanding service. As a long-standing leader in imports and distribution for both retail and wholesale markets, the company delivers fresh, top-grade produce to households across the country. Krown also champions the idea that fresh, nutritious food, like sport, plays a vital role in maintaining a balanced lifestyle. The company actively supports athletes and sports initiatives that promote health, well-being, and strong community ties.

About the Krown Produce x Lance Stroll - Special Edition Helmet

A Design Rooted in Success and Heritage

Inspired by the traditional wreath awarded to ancient Greek Olympic Champions, the helmet design features a bold British Columbia Cherries motif – symbolizing the Aston Martin Aramco Formula OneTM Team's pursuit of success and Krown's commitment to exceptional Canadian produce.

Flowing through the design are stylized Aston Martin wings with cherry tree branches, inspired by the wings of the Roman god, Mercury.

The colour palette brings the story together, blending red and white to reflect Canada's national identity, with green as a tribute to the team.

Celebrating Canadian Excellence on the Global Stage

At its core, the helmet highlights Krown Produce's commitment to showcasing Canadian-grown produce on an international platform, celebrating the quality and freshness of its products as well as Krown's reputation for innovation, excellence, and speed.

With Lance Stroll competing on home soil this weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix, this collaboration is especially meaningful. As a proud Canadian athlete (and Krown Produce Ambassador), it is a natural opportunity for Krown to be part of the story - bringing together sport, culture, and homegrown excellence on one of the world's biggest stages.

“This is more than a helmet - it's Canadian pride and performance in motion,” said L. David Dubé, C.M., President & CEO of Concorde Group Corp. and Krown Produce.“From our fields to Formula One, we're showcasing the quality of our Canadian-grown produce for the world to see - in a bold and unforgettable way. We're proud to be part of this moment and to champion Canadian success at the highest level of sport.”

The race will also serve as the launch of Krown's activations as the Official Produce Partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula OneTM Team and Lance Stroll. More details about the partnership and upcoming initiatives is available at .

About Krown Produce

Krown Produce is a wholly owned subsidiary of Concorde Group Corp. a Canadian based diversified conglomerate. Krown is one of the finest suppliers of fruits and vegetables in Canada. For over 50 years, Krown has been an innovator and leader in service, providing retail, wholesale and foodservice distributors in Canada with the highest quality produce from around the world. Krown sources produce from more than 60 countries worldwide to ensure that customers receive the freshest fruits and vegetables year-round. With facilities strategically located in all Western Canadian provinces, Krown combines its full logistics infrastructure, advanced IT systems and world class procurement and service team to deliver a full lineup of the best produce to its customers.

About Aston Martin Aramco Formula OneTM Team

With history dating back to 1913 and its founders Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin has a storied history rooted in racing. Early success at the Aston Hill Climb inspired a legacy of crafting high-performance luxury vehicles. The brand debuted in Grand Prix racing in 1922, claimed outright victory at Le Mans in 1959 and returned to Formula One in 2021 under Lawrence Stroll's leadership.

2026 marks the beginning of a new era for Aston Martin Aramco, as the team becomes a full works operation for the first time. Honda will provide the power units, working alongside Aramco and Valvoline to deliver cutting-edge sustainable fuels and high-performance lubricants. Adrian Newey, Managing Technical Partner, takes on the additional role of Team Principal, leading the team into the new era of technical regulations.

On track, the team's driver line-up features experienced Canadian Lance Stroll and double World Champion Fernando Alonso. Jak Crawford, having served as Young Development Driver, becomes the team's official Third Driver in 2026, alongside Test and Reserve Driver Stoffel Vandoorne and Team Ambassador Pedro de la Rosa. Mari Boya, competing in FIA Formula 2, and Mathilda Paatz, racing in the all-female F1 ACADEMY series, form the team's Driver Academy. Mathilda will be guided by the team's Head of F1 ACADEMY and Driver Ambassador, Jessica Hawkins.

Off-track, Aston Martin Aramco continues to drive progress through its I / AM fan engagement platform, and Make A Mark ESG programme, driving sustainability, inclusion and community engagement. Partnerships with Racing Pride, Spinal Track, and the Aleto Foundation support inclusivity, accessibility, and leadership development. The team's commitment to energy efficiency is certified by ISO 50001 compliance.

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McKenzie Clarke | SBX Group | ... | 647-468-3500