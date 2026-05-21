Outsourced CFO Joins Industry Leaders At Startup Of The Year Event

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Outsourced CFO (OCFO), a South African-headquartered global financial strategy and cloud accounting firm, joined founders, investors and business leaders at the Startup of the Year event hosted at Innovation City in Cape Town, with Non-Executive Director Ayanda Vabaza-Mvandaba serving on the judging panel.

The event brought together some of South Africa's most promising early-stage businesses, with ten finalists pitching their ventures live before a panel of judges and a packed audience of entrepreneurs, operators and investors. The competition formed part of Innovation City's ongoing efforts to strengthen the country's entrepreneurial ecosystem and create greater opportunities for founders to connect with experienced business leaders and potential supporters.

As part of the judging process, finalists were evaluated on factors including the clarity of their business model, the viability of their solution, supporting evidence, practical execution plans and their ability to communicate their vision under pressure.

Vabaza-Mvandaba said the quality of founders participating in this year's competition reflected the growing maturity and ambition of South Africa's startup ecosystem.

“What stood out throughout the evening was the level of innovation, resilience and ambition coming from South African entrepreneurs. There is a growing generation of founders building businesses that are not only commercially exciting, but also solving meaningful challenges,” she said.

She added that platforms such as Startup of the Year play an important role in helping entrepreneurs sharpen their ideas while gaining exposure to experienced operators, investors and ecosystem leaders.

“Founders need environments where they can test their business models, receive honest feedback and build meaningful connections. Events like this create those opportunities and contribute to the long-term growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Vabaza-Mvandaba.

The Startup of the Year competition featured live pitches and judge-led questioning sessions, offering founders the opportunity to present and showcase their businesses in real time before an engaged audience. According to organisers, the event was designed not only as a celebration of entrepreneurship, but also as a practical evaluation of which businesses demonstrate the strongest potential for sustainable growth and execution.

OCFO's involvement in the event forms part of the company's broader commitment to supporting founders and growing businesses across South Africa and internationally. The company works with startups, scale-ups and established businesses by providing financial strategy, cloud accounting, fundraising support and operational guidance designed to help companies grow sustainably.

More information about OCFO's capital raising and funding readiness support for growing businesses is available at OCFO Capital Raising Services.

Vabaza-Mvandaba said many founders are increasingly aware that long-term success requires more than just a strong idea.

“There is a noticeable shift taking place within the startup ecosystem. Entrepreneurs are becoming more intentional about building sustainable businesses with strong operational and financial foundations. That is encouraging to see because scalable growth requires both innovation and disciplined execution,” she said.

The event also highlighted the importance of collaboration within South Africa's business and investment ecosystem, with founders, judges and attendees engaging directly throughout the evening.

Innovation City described the competition as an opportunity to showcase emerging businesses while creating meaningful interaction between entrepreneurs and ecosystem stakeholders. The winning startup received support packages aimed at helping accelerate future growth and development.

For OCFO, participation in initiatives such as Startup of the Year reflects the company's ongoing focus on helping entrepreneurs navigate the realities of growth, scaling and investment readiness in an increasingly competitive business environment.

OCFO continues to work with founders and growing businesses across South Africa and internationally through financial strategy, cloud accounting and growth advisory services. More information is available at .

About Outsourced CFO

Outsourced CFO is a global financial advisory firm supporting more than 1400 organisations across over 25 industries. From its roots in South Africa, the company has expanded internationally and now boasts a presence in Cape Town, London, and New York. Outsourced CFO provides a complete suite of services including fractional CFO support, accounting, compliance, strategic financial guidance, and talent placement. By combining deep financial expertise with modern technology, the firm helps entrepreneurs and high-growth companies gain clarity, raise capital, and build sustainable businesses. For more information about Outsourced CFO, or to contact one of the team, please visit .