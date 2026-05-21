Nanobiotix Announces Trading Resumption Of Its Ordinary Shares On Euronext Paris

Trading of the ordinary shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company on May 21, 2026 from 9:00 a.m. CEST in the context of the previously announced offering consisting of (i) a public offering of its American Depositary Shares (“ ADSs”), each ADS representing one ordinary share, €0.03 nominal value per share (each an“ Ordinary Share”), of the Company, in the United States (the“ U.S. Offering”) and (ii) an offering of (a) its Ordinary Shares and (b) pre-funded warrants to subscribe for Ordinary Shares, exclusively addressed to“qualified investors” in Europe (including France) within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended, and certain other countries (excluding the United States and Canada) (the“ International Offering” and, together with the U.S. Offering, the“ Global Offering”), in order to allow for the confirmation of allocations to investors and the announcement of the pricing of the Global Offering.

About NANOBIOTIX

Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The Company's philosophy is rooted in the concept of pushing past the boundaries of what is known to expand possibilities for human life.

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is headquartered in Paris, France and is listed on Euronext since 2012 and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York City since December 2020. The Company has subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts (United States), amongst other locations.

Nanobiotix is the owner of more than 25 patent families associated with three (3) nanotechnology platforms with applications in 1) oncology; 2) bioavailability and biodistribution; and 3) disorders of the central nervous system.

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