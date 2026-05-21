Meta Cuts 8,000 Jobs As Layoffs Reach Brazil Operation

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Brazil · Technology

Key Facts

- The cuts: the Meta layoffs began on May 20, with the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp eliminating about 8,000 jobs, roughly 10% of its global workforce.

- Brazil hit: according to O Globo, the cuts reached the company's Brazil operation, affecting technology, marketing and sales teams, including roles serving small businesses.

- Bigger total: the company is also cancelling about 6,000 open positions, bringing the effective reduction to roughly 14,000, with more cuts flagged for later in 2026.

- The reason: the layoffs are structural, not performance-based, as Meta reorganises teams into AI-focused units and shifts resources toward artificial intelligence.

- The spending: Meta plans capital expenditure of $115 billion to $145 billion in 2026, mostly on AI infrastructure such as data centers and chips.

- The paradox: the cuts come days after Meta reported record quarterly revenue of $56.3 billion and net income of $26.8 billion.

Meta is cutting thousands of jobs even as it posts record profits, redirecting payroll into a vast artificial-intelligence bet. This time the global purge has reached its Brazilian operation.

What do the Meta layoffs involve?

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the Meta layoffs began on May 20, with the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp cutting about 8,000 jobs, roughly 10% of its global workforce. The company is also cancelling some 6,000 open positions, taking the effective reduction to about 14,000 roles, with further cuts signalled for later in the year.

Human-resources chief Janelle Gale described the move in an internal memo as part of an effort to run the company more efficiently and offset its other investments. The cuts are structural rather than performance-based, with engineering and product teams among the hardest hit.

How is Brazil affected?

According to O Globo, the cuts reached Meta's Brazil operation, hitting technology, marketing and sales teams, including areas that serve small businesses. Reports indicate that management roles across several departments were eliminated, though the company has not confirmed how many Brazilian staff were let go.

Brazil is one of Meta's largest user markets, and its platforms are central to how millions of small businesses advertise and sell. Cuts to local marketing and small-business teams could ripple through the advertising ecosystem that depends on them.

Why is Meta cutting jobs while profits are at a record?

The cuts come not in a downturn but during record financial performance, with quarterly revenue of $56.3 billion and net income of $26.8 billion. The money is being redirected rather than saved, flowing from salaries into the chips, data centers and infrastructure behind Meta's AI push.

Meta plans to spend between $115 billion and $145 billion on capital expenditure in 2026, up sharply from $72 billion a year earlier. The company is reorganising teams into AI-focused units and reallocating thousands of engineers toward artificial intelligence.

How does it fit the wider tech wave?

Meta is not alone. The technology industry has shed well over 100,000 jobs in 2026, with companies from Amazon to Oracle cutting staff while pouring money into AI. The pattern is consistent: record or solid revenue, huge AI spending, and workforce reductions to protect operating margins.

For Brazil, the episode lands amid its own corporate-restructuring pressures and shows how a global AI-driven shift in labour reaches even fast-growing emerging markets. The jobs being preserved and created are increasingly AI-adjacent, a signal for workers across the region.

Brazil headcount: whether Meta confirms the scale of local cuts and which teams remain. Small-business impact: how reduced local support affects the advertisers that drive Meta's regional revenue. Second-half cuts: the additional layoffs flagged for later in 2026. AI payoff: whether the heavy spending translates into products that justify the workforce shift. Margin protection: how much the cuts add to operating margins against the capital-spending plan.

What should investors and analysts watch next?Frequently Asked Questions How many jobs are the Meta layoffs cutting?

Meta is eliminating about 8,000 jobs, roughly 10% of its global workforce, and cancelling around 6,000 open positions, for an effective reduction of about 14,000 roles.

How is Brazil affected?

According to O Globo, the cuts reached Meta's Brazil operation, hitting technology, marketing and sales teams, including small-business roles, though the company has not confirmed the local total.

Why is Meta cutting jobs now?

The cuts are structural, funding a shift toward artificial intelligence. Meta plans $115 billion to $145 billion in capital spending in 2026, mostly on AI infrastructure, while protecting its operating margins.

Is Meta losing money?

No. The cuts come during record performance, with quarterly revenue of $56.3 billion and net income of $26.8 billion, as the company redirects payroll savings into AI.

Are more cuts coming?

Yes. Meta has flagged additional layoffs for the second half of 2026, though the timing and scope have not been finalised.

Connected Coverage

The cuts extend the strategy laid out when Meta paired strong profits with heavy AI bets. They reach a market Meta has prioritised, as our report on how Meta sought to grow payments in Latin America during an earlier layoff round showed, and where Meta's Brazil policy shifts spurred a local tech-jobs debate.

Sources

Reported by Sofia Gabriela Martinez for The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 20, 2026 - 21:00 BRT.

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