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Japan Rejects China, Russia Criticism Over “Remilitarization” as Unfounded
(MENAFN) Japan has dismissed accusations from China and Russia regarding its so-called “remilitarization,” calling the claims “unfounded,” according to reports.
The criticism came after Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a joint statement on Wednesday alleging that Japan is accelerating military expansion and posing a threat to regional peace and stability.
Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki responded at a press briefing, saying Tokyo expects China to “change its behavior” regarding its military activities, which he described as a “cause for serious concern for the international community,” while also urging Russia to “stop its invasion of Ukraine,” according to a news agency.
Putin had concluded a two-day visit to China earlier in the week.
Relations between Japan and China have worsened since remarks last November by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who suggested that any potential Chinese use of force against Taiwan could constitute a survival-threatening situation for Japan, potentially justifying the exercise of collective self-defense rights.
Since then, Beijing has repeatedly voiced opposition to Japan’s defense policy shifts.
Japan has also recently taken a notable step away from its long-standing postwar military restrictions by lifting limits on the export of lethal weapons, part of broader efforts to expand its defense industry and strategic capabilities.
The criticism came after Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a joint statement on Wednesday alleging that Japan is accelerating military expansion and posing a threat to regional peace and stability.
Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki responded at a press briefing, saying Tokyo expects China to “change its behavior” regarding its military activities, which he described as a “cause for serious concern for the international community,” while also urging Russia to “stop its invasion of Ukraine,” according to a news agency.
Putin had concluded a two-day visit to China earlier in the week.
Relations between Japan and China have worsened since remarks last November by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who suggested that any potential Chinese use of force against Taiwan could constitute a survival-threatening situation for Japan, potentially justifying the exercise of collective self-defense rights.
Since then, Beijing has repeatedly voiced opposition to Japan’s defense policy shifts.
Japan has also recently taken a notable step away from its long-standing postwar military restrictions by lifting limits on the export of lethal weapons, part of broader efforts to expand its defense industry and strategic capabilities.
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