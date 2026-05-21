Technical Analysis Of The Dow As It Nears Key Resistance While GBP/USD Range Trades And US Natural Gas Futures Rally Stalls.

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Dow Jones probes resistance

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tries to reach and then overcome its 50,206 mid-May high, a rise above which would likely lead to the February peak at 50,513 being revisited.



Were this week's low at 49,241 to unexpectedly give way, though, the late April-to-May lows at 48,861-to-48,709 may be retested.



Short-term outlook: bullish while above the 20 May 49,241 low



Medium-term outlook: bullish while above the 29 April 48,709 low

Dow Jones daily candlestick chartSource: TradingView GBP/USD consolidates

GBP/USD's bounce off last week's $1.3303 low seems to have run out of steam around the crosses 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1.3421.

While Wednesday's low at $1.3375 underpins, its high at $1.3463 may be revisited. If bettered, the $1.3500 region would likely be back in sight.

A fall through $1.3375 may lead to the $1.3300 region being revisited, though.

Short-term outlook: neutral while below $1.3463 but above $1.3375

Medium-term outlook: neutral while trading below its $1.3160-to-$1.3658 March-to-May extremes

GBP/USD daily candlestick chartSource: TradingView US natural gas futures capped by resistance

US natural gas futures' advance ran out of steam at 303.4, not far below its 305.6-to-307.9 mid-March highs.

Wednesday's Bearish Engulfing pattern points to a consolidation below these levels taking place and may lead to the 12 May high at 281.7 being back in sight.

Short-term outlook: toppish while below 303.4-to-307.9

Medium-term outlook: neutral with a bullish bias while above the 253.1 current May low but below its 322.9 March peak

US natural gas daily candlestick chartSource: TradingViewImportant to know

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