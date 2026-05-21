West Bengal: Falta Re-Polling Records Strong 60.43% Voter Turnout

The 144-Falta Assembly Constituency in West Bengal records a strong approximate voter turnout of 60.43 per cent until 1 PM on Thursday as fresh voting continues under heavy institutional supervision. The re-poll in Falta came after irregularities were reported in the polling during the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, conducted in two phases on April 23 and 29.

BJP Confident Amid Peaceful Re-polling

BJP candidate from the Falta Assembly constituency, Debangshu Panda, said voting was progressing peacefully during the repolling in the constituency and expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would secure a decisive victory.

Speaking to ANI, Panda said the overall atmosphere at polling stations remained calm and festive, with voters turning up in good numbers to exercise their franchise. "The atmosphere is fine, there is no problem. There is a festive atmosphere. Voters are coming, casting their votes, and leaving; it's a good atmosphere. BJP will win," Panda said.

Voting that began at 7 am will conclude at 6 pm today. Votes are scheduled to be counted on May 24.

ECI Orders Fresh Poll Over Irregularities

The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered a fresh poll to be held across all polling stations in the Falta Constituency, even as repolling was held in 15 booths in Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour assembly constituencies. According to the ECI, directives for fresh re-polling were given in Falta "on consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29."

TMC Candidate Withdraws from Contest

On Tuesday, TMC's Jahangir Khan had announced the withdrawal of his nomination from the re-election for the Falta Assembly constituency. Addressing a press conference, he said, "I am a son of Falta's soil. I would want Falta to stay peaceful, healthy, and good. And I want more and more development for Falta. So let there be a Golden Falta, that was my dream. That's why our Chief Minister is giving a special package for the development of Falta. For that reason, I am withdrawing myself from the upcoming repoll contest on May 21."

However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) clarified that Khan's decision was "personal" and the call was not made by the party. In a statement, the party alleged pressure on TMC workers in Falta following post-poll violence in the state.

Background of Allegations

Earlier this month, Panda had alleged large-scale irregularities during polling in the constituency, including voter intimidation and manipulation at several booths. He had then claimed that the BJP would secure a huge mandate in the repoll.

2026 West Bengal Election Outcome

The BJP formed its first government in West Bengal after winning 207 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections, with Suvendu Adhikari taking oath as Chief Minister.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)