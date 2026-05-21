Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Switzerland Deplores 'Unacceptable' Treatment Of Gaza Flotilla Members

Switzerland Deplores 'Unacceptable' Treatment Of Gaza Flotilla Members


2026-05-21 04:12:16
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland has deplored the "unacceptable treatment of some participants" in the Gaza aid flotilla. Bern called on Israel to respect international law and fundamental rights. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland deplores 'unacceptable' treatment of Gaza flotilla members This content was published on May 21, 2026 - 09:07 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Flottille: Berne déplore le traitement“inacceptable” de militants Original Read more: Flottille: Berne déplore le traitement“inacceptable” de mili العربية ar سويسرا تندد بـ”المعاملة غير المقبولة” لأفراد قافلة غزة Read more: سويسرا تندد بـ”المعاملة غير المقبولة” لأفراد قافل

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In a message posted on the X social network, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said that the treatment of the activists“appears inconsistent with the assurances received from the Israeli authorities regarding respect for international law and fundamental rights”.

These commitments“must be upheld in practice, including humane detention conditions, procedural guarantees and the right to defence”, added the FDFA.

Questioned earlier by Keystone-ATS, the FDFA said it was aware that several Swiss nationals were among the participants in the flotilla. It stressed, however, that for the time being it had no information from the Israeli authorities regarding the number or identity of the Swiss participants arrested.

More More Humanitarian aid Nine Swiss to join new flotilla bound for Gaza

This content was published on Apr 10, 2026 Nine Swiss citizens will sail to Gaza with a new international flotilla.

Read more: Nine Swiss to join new flotilla bound for

MENAFN21052026000210011054ID1111148431



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search