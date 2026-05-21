Switzerland Deplores 'Unacceptable' Treatment Of Gaza Flotilla Members
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Flottille: Berne déplore le traitement“inacceptable” de militants
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Read more: Flottille: Berne déplore le traitement“inacceptable” de mili
العربية
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سويسرا تندد بـ”المعاملة غير المقبولة” لأفراد قافلة غزة
Read more: سويسرا تندد بـ”المعاملة غير المقبولة” لأفراد قافل
In a message posted on the X social network, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said that the treatment of the activists“appears inconsistent with the assurances received from the Israeli authorities regarding respect for international law and fundamental rights”.
These commitments“must be upheld in practice, including humane detention conditions, procedural guarantees and the right to defence”, added the FDFA.
Questioned earlier by Keystone-ATS, the FDFA said it was aware that several Swiss nationals were among the participants in the flotilla. It stressed, however, that for the time being it had no information from the Israeli authorities regarding the number or identity of the Swiss participants arrested.More More Humanitarian aid Nine Swiss to join new flotilla bound for Gaza
This content was published on Apr 10, 2026 Nine Swiss citizens will sail to Gaza with a new international flotilla.Read more: Nine Swiss to join new flotilla bound for
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