Switzerland Deplores 'Unacceptable' Treatment Of Gaza Flotilla Members

In a message posted on the X social network, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said that the treatment of the activists“appears inconsistent with the assurances received from the Israeli authorities regarding respect for international law and fundamental rights”.

These commitments“must be upheld in practice, including humane detention conditions, procedural guarantees and the right to defence”, added the FDFA.

Questioned earlier by Keystone-ATS, the FDFA said it was aware that several Swiss nationals were among the participants in the flotilla. It stressed, however, that for the time being it had no information from the Israeli authorities regarding the number or identity of the Swiss participants arrested.

This content was published on Apr 10, 2026 Nine Swiss citizens will sail to Gaza with a new international flotilla.