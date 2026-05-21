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UAE Urges Iraq to Stop Hostile Acts After Drone Attack
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates has called on Iraq to urgently take steps to prevent any hostile actions originating from its territory, stressing that such measures must be taken “urgently and without condition,” according to reports.
The appeal came after a drone attack over the weekend targeted the Barakah nuclear power plant, prompting strong diplomatic reactions from Abu Dhabi.
In a statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry expressed its “strong condemnation and absolute rejection” of what it described as “criminal terrorist attacks launched from Iraqi territory” against civilian infrastructure in Gulf Cooperation Council states.
The ministry said the incidents amounted to “a blatant violation” of the UAE’s sovereignty and airspace, and argued that they also constitute a breach of international law and the United Nations Charter, according to reports.
It further urged Iraq to respond in an “immediate and responsible” manner to such threats, in line with both regional and international obligations.
At the same time, the ministry emphasized Iraq’s importance in maintaining regional stability, noting that it should act as a responsible partner while safeguarding its sovereignty and constructive role in the region.
The appeal came after a drone attack over the weekend targeted the Barakah nuclear power plant, prompting strong diplomatic reactions from Abu Dhabi.
In a statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry expressed its “strong condemnation and absolute rejection” of what it described as “criminal terrorist attacks launched from Iraqi territory” against civilian infrastructure in Gulf Cooperation Council states.
The ministry said the incidents amounted to “a blatant violation” of the UAE’s sovereignty and airspace, and argued that they also constitute a breach of international law and the United Nations Charter, according to reports.
It further urged Iraq to respond in an “immediate and responsible” manner to such threats, in line with both regional and international obligations.
At the same time, the ministry emphasized Iraq’s importance in maintaining regional stability, noting that it should act as a responsible partner while safeguarding its sovereignty and constructive role in the region.
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