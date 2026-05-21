Modi Showcases India's Diverse Grains To FAO Head During Italy Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented elements from India's diverse agricultural heritage as gifts to the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), during his visit to Italy. The Prime Minister presented India's finest grains, which included Red Rice from Keralam, Gobindobhog Rice from West Bengal, Basmati Rice from the Indo-Gangetic plains, Joha Rice from Assam, Lala Namak Rice from Uttar Pradesh and millet bars from various regions of Maharashtra.

India's Agricultural Heritage on Display

Red Rice (Kerala)

Red Rice is an indigenous grain from the black soils of Palakkad, Kerala. Red Rice, known as Matta or Palakkadan Matta. Its hallmark is a vibrant reddish-brown hue and a bold, plump texture, retained through minimal polishing. This coarse variety is a nutritional powerhouse, rich in fibre, magnesium, and Vitamin B6. As a GI-protected product, it preserves the traditional farming heritage of the Western Ghats.

Gobindobhog Rice (West Bengal)

Gobindobhog rice is a premium, aromatic short-grain rice from West Bengal, often called the "Rice Bowl of Bengal." Distinguished by its small, oval shape and milky lustre, it is world-renowned for its signature buttery, sweet aroma. Unlike long-grain varieties, it develops a unique sticky texture upon cooking, making it the ideal material for traditional delicacies like Payesh and Khichuri.

Basmati Rice (Indo-Gangetic Plains)

Basmati rice, known as the "Queen of Fragrance," is a premium long-grain variety originating from the fertile Indo-Gangetic plains. Its defining features are its exceptionally slender grains that nearly double in length when cooked. Unlike other rice, the material is aged to enhance its signature nutty aroma and ensure a fluffy, non-sticky texture. Nutritionally, it is gluten-free with a medium glycemic index, offering a healthier profile

Joha Rice (Assam)

Joha rice is a premium, indigenous aromatic variety exclusive to the fertile Brahmaputra Valley of Assam. A unique "Sali" (winter) rice, it is distinguished by its small grain size and a potent, sweet fragrance driven by a high concentration of volatile oils. Unlike non-scented varieties, the material is a nutritional powerhouse, rich in antioxidants and features a delicate, buttery taste.

Kalanamak Rice (Uttar Pradesh)

Kalanamak Rice, often hailed as the "Buddha Rice," originated in the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh, particularly Siddharthnagar. This ancient, aromatic variety is distinguished by its unique black husk and medium-slender grain rice is a nutritional powerhouse, rich in iron, zinc, and antioxidants, while possessing a low glycemic index.

Millets (Maharashtra)

Millets are an integral part of Maharashtra's agricultural heritage, widely cultivated in regions such as Solapur, Ahmednagar, and the Marathwada belt. Major varieties include jowar (sorghum) and bajra (pearl millet), which are well-suited to the state's semi-arid climate and low rainfall conditions. These climate-resilient crops are valued for their high nutritional content, including dietary fibre, protein, and essential minerals. Millets are also used in new and tasteful ways, such as these millet bars, which integrate health consciousness with on-the-go availability. In this form, millets represent a fusion of the ancient and the modern.

PM Modi Honoured with Agricola Medal

During his visit to Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday was conferred with the prestigious Agricola Medal for 2026 by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations at the FAO Headquarters in Rome, which he said honoured India's unwavering commitment to human welfare.

PM Modi dedicated the honour to Indian farmers and the Indian agricultural scientific community, who tirelessly work to ensure food security and nutrition for Indians and for people around the World.

He underlined that the recognition was a tribute to India's commitment to human welfare, food security and sustainable development.

Highlighting the centrality of agrarian life in India, the Prime Minister emphasised that agriculture was a sacred bond between Mother Earth and the Indian people.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to FAO Headquarters was the first by an Indian Head of Government in the last 30 years.

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