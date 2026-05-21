How Children's Areas At WUF13 In Baku Turned Into Family Recreation Zones (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)For several days, Baku has become not only a global platform for discussing the future of cities – the World Urban Forum (WUF13) – but also a vast space for family recreation, children's discoveries, and interactive education. Across the venue, children can be seen enthusiastically exploring models of“smart cities,” trying out VR technologies, drawing eco-friendly projects, and playing in specially designed urban spaces, Trend reports.

At the venue in Baku, special attention is given to children and families-the forum aims to demonstrate what a comfortable and inclusive city should look like for all ages.

For children and teenagers, WUF13 has created the following: interactive zones and an Urban Playground with play and educational activities; VR spaces and multimedia installations in the pavilions; workshops and cultural programs; movie zones and short films at the Urban Cinema; open public spaces for relaxation and walks on WUF13 Boulevard. The organizers have also paid attention to issues of inclusivity: the forum grounds feature ramps, elevators, tactile guides, and special quiet rooms.

"We thought the kids would get bored quickly, since the forum is, after all, about urban planning and architecture. But it turned out to be the opposite – there's an interesting program here, and a children's playground is open. For them, it's like a city from a sci-fi movie. And most importantly, everything here is organized in a way that's safe and convenient for families,” Sevinj Zeynalova, a forum visitor said.

Many parents note that WUF13 has become a rare example of an international forum where children truly feel like full-fledged participants in the events, rather than simply accompanying adults.

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