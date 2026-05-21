Cockroach Janata Party: Esha Gupta To Anurag Kashyap - 10 Celebs Who Joined The Viral Movement

The viral Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has taken social media by storm, with celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Esha Gupta, and Uorfi Javed joining the meme-driven movement that's reshaping online political conversations among India's youth.

The viral“Cockroach Janata Party” (CJP) has quickly transformed from a meme trend into one of India's biggest digital movements. The satirical online campaign grabbed attention after social media users began sarcastically embracing the word“cockroach” following controversial remarks linked to unemployed youth. Instead of functioning like a traditional political party, CJP became an internet-led protest movement powered by memes, humour, reels, and political satire. In just a few days, it turned into a nationwide talking point, especially among Gen-Z users frustrated with unemployment, corruption, exam paper leaks, and political drama.

Several celebrities and influencers have now become part of the viral buzz surrounding CJP. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actresses Konkona Sen Sharma, Esha Gupta, and Fatima Sana Shaikh are among the Bollywood names linked to the movement online. Television personalities and content creators like Umar Riaz, Abhishek Nigam, Uorfi Javed, Nagma Mirajkar, Purav Jha, along with singer Himanshi Khurana, have also joined the conversation, helping the trend spread further across social media.

CJP was founded by Abhijeet Dipke, a political strategist and digital campaign expert known for his strong understanding of online youth culture. He reportedly launched the movement as a satirical response to growing public frustration over political narratives and social issues affecting young Indians. What started as a humorous internet idea soon exploded into a massive online phenomenon, with thousands of users sharing memes, parody posters, and mock political slogans supporting the“party.”

The movement has become hugely popular because it mixes humour with relatable social commentary. Young audiences connected with the trend because it reflects their anger and disappointment in a funny, meme-friendly format rather than serious political speeches. CJP's viral success also shows how strongly internet culture now influences public opinion. With celebrities, influencers, and meme pages continuously engaging with the trend, the Cockroach Janata Party has become one of the most talked-about online movements in India right now.