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EU Say Ebola Risk in Europe Stays Low Under Ongoing Monitoring
(MENAFN) European Union officials said Wednesday that the risk of Ebola spreading within the bloc continues to be considered “very low,” despite ongoing concerns linked to outbreaks in parts of Africa.
During a midday briefing in Brussels, European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova said health authorities across the EU are closely following developments and remain prepared to act quickly if the situation changes.
"At the moment, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the risk of infection here in the European Union is very low, even for the people who travel to the region," Hrncirova said.
According to reports, EU officials currently see no reason for residents in Europe to adopt precautions beyond standard public health recommendations.
"We know that disease do not stop at the borders, and this is also the case of Ebola ... so this is why we think that the coordination and cooperation with WHO ... with other countries, partners is absolutely essential," Hrncirova added.
She also said the EU’s Health Security Committee was meeting Wednesday to evaluate the latest developments and determine whether any additional preventive steps may be needed across Europe.
During a midday briefing in Brussels, European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova said health authorities across the EU are closely following developments and remain prepared to act quickly if the situation changes.
"At the moment, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the risk of infection here in the European Union is very low, even for the people who travel to the region," Hrncirova said.
According to reports, EU officials currently see no reason for residents in Europe to adopt precautions beyond standard public health recommendations.
"We know that disease do not stop at the borders, and this is also the case of Ebola ... so this is why we think that the coordination and cooperation with WHO ... with other countries, partners is absolutely essential," Hrncirova added.
She also said the EU’s Health Security Committee was meeting Wednesday to evaluate the latest developments and determine whether any additional preventive steps may be needed across Europe.
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