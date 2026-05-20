Safadi, Irish Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi on Wednesday met with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

During the meeting, Safadi conveyed greetings from His Majesty King Abdullah to Irish President Catherine Connolly and Prime Minister Martin, who, in turn, conveyed his greetings to His Majesty and stressed the importance of relations between the two countries and the commitment to expanding cooperation.

The talks focused on prospects for enhancing bilateral cooperation and efforts to restore calm in the region, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi also commended Ireland's role in supporting efforts to bolster stability and its consistent support for a just peace in the region based on the two-state solution.

During his visit, Safadi also held talks with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defence Helen McEntee on expanding cooperation in the economic, investment, tourism, cultural and defence sectors.

The two ministers stressed the importance of building on the momentum in Jordanian-Irish relations and enhancing coordination during Ireland's upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2026.

They also discussed efforts to stop the dangerous escalation in the region, achieve de-escalation and restore security and stability on the basis of addressing the root causes of crises and conflicts.

Safadi also stressed the importance of Ireland's positions, including its recognition of the Palestinian state in 2024, in rejecting settlement expansion and land confiscation and supporting the Palestinian people's right to freedom and an independent state on their national soil on the basis of the two-state solution.

He briefed his Irish counterpart on Israeli violations against Muslim and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem and warned against the consequences of attempts to alter the city's historical and legal status quo.

The two ministers stressed the need to maintain stability in Gaza, ensure the full implementation of US President Donald Trump's plan and remove obstacles to the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid into the Strip. They also stressed the importance of supporting UNRWA and enabling it to fulfil its UN mandate.

Safadi and McEntee also discussed developments in Syria and Lebanon, with Safadi stressing the importance of security and stability in Syria, respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the need to consolidate the ceasefire in Lebanon and support the Lebanese government's efforts to extend its sovereignty over all Lebanese territory.

Safadi noted that Jordan will host the sixth Arab-European ministerial meeting on June 22-23, 2026, as an opportunity to enhance Arab-European cooperation and expressed hope that McEntee would take part.

Safadi also met Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs and Trade John Lahart and a number of committee members, with the talks covering ways to enhance cooperation in a number of vital sectors of interest to the two countries, as well as regional and international issues.

Safadi on Tuesday also held talks with Jordanian entrepreneurs from the Jordanian community in Ireland on national economic priorities, investment opportunities in the Kingdom and ways to enhance the contribution of Jordanians abroad to economic development efforts.