Bihar: Court Grants Interim Relief To JDU MLA Amrendra Kumar Pandey

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 19 (IANS) A hearing was held on Tuesday at the Special Court for MP-MLA (ADJ-3) in Gopalganj Civil Court in connection with a high-profile land grab case involving JDU MLA Amarendra Kumar Pandey alias Pappu Pandey, his brother Satish Pandey, and Chartered Accountant Rahul Tiwari.

During the proceedings, the court granted temporary relief to the MLA by extending the stay on his arrest until May 27, the date fixed for the next hearing.

However, the court rejected the anticipatory bail petitions of the other two accused, marking a significant setback for them.

The case pertains to the alleged encroachment of approximately 16 acres of land in Belwa village under Kuchaikote police station limits.

While Amarendra Kumar Pandey has secured protection from arrest for now, his brother Satish Pandey and CA Rahul Tiwari face the immediate risk of police action following the rejection of their bail pleas.

Both Satish Pandey and Rahul Tiwari have been accused of allegedly aiding land mafias and playing a central role in the conspiracy.

Senior advocate Naresh Dixit, representing Rahul Tiwari, stated that the defence would challenge the decision in the High Court.

He noted that during four days of arguments, the defence had maintained that no prima facie case was made out against his client.

According to Dixit, there were no specific allegations directly linking Rahul Tiwari to the alleged crime, unlike the accusations of criminal conspiracy levelled against the other accused.

“We have not yet received the detailed order. Once we examine it, we will challenge the rejection of bail in the High Court,” Dixit said, expressing confidence in contesting the court's ruling.

The case will now come up for further hearing on May 27.

Amrendra Kumar Pandey is considered a Bahubali leader in Gopalganj district. He contested the 2025 Bihar Assembly election on the ticket of the JD(U) and won the election against the RJD candidate.