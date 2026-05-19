Twisha Sharma Death Case: Family Seeks Second Post-Mortem Examinations, Alleges Manipulation In Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 19 (IANS) The family of Twisha Sharma on Tuesday intensified its demand for a fresh post-mortem examination and transfer of the investigation outside Madhya Pradesh, alleging influence, manipulation of the probe, and interference in the judicial process by the accused in the high-profile death case.

Speaking to IANS, Twisha Sharma's mother, Rekha Sharma, said the family was running from one office to another for the last several days but was not receiving any relief.

"I am requesting the post-mortem examination again, and I also want our case to be transferred to Delhi as soon as possible. We are not able to get anything done here because there is no one to help us. For the past 5–6 days, we have been going around every day, but no hearing is taking place anywhere," she said.

Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, questioned the denial of permission for a second post-mortem examination despite earlier approval.

"An application is required only when it is outside the jurisdiction. When it was within the jurisdiction of the Commissioner, permission had earlier been granted, but later it was denied. This shows influence. Interfering with rights in the judicial process is wrong," Sharma told IANS.

He further alleged that the accused had manipulated the process in their favour and continued to influence the investigation.

"They have already filed a false FIR and manipulated everything in their favour. These are influential people. You saw how they got anticipatory bail. Even during the bail hearing, the police argued that they are influential people - the police themselves acknowledged it. When the police themselves are admitting that they are influential, then why have you left one accused free to influence the case?" he alleged.

He also alleged misuse of influence and public commentary on the matter by the accused family.

"Such a senior judge knows the law very well. Even after getting anticipatory bail, she is trying to affect the case and is giving all kinds of statements in the media. This does not suit her position; it reflects a criminal mindset," he added.

Major General Shyam Shrivastava (retd), who also addressed the media, alleged that the administration and police machinery appeared to have sided with influential individuals connected to the case.

"You have seen what happened with our sister, Twisha. You may call it a dowry death, murder, or whatever you want until the full truth comes out. There are many dowry deaths and many other deaths, but this death is completely different. This incident was carried out by highly influential people, and after that, the entire administration, police department, and others all seemed to have taken one side, as if there is no such thing as law left here anymore," he said.

He further added that there was a need to instil accountability among officials who allegedly misuse authority.

"Those who treat these systems like their personal playgrounds and think they can do whatever they want with anyone who comes to their police station should also develop a sense of fear and accountability," he said.