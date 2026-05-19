Azerbaijani Minister Highlights Green Energy Projects In Liberated Territories

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The future of cities is built on the principle of creating greater value while consuming less energy, which is primarily achieved through green technologies and energy efficiency; and the process of reconstructing territories liberated from occupation is a prime example of this approach, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.He made the statement at an event titled“Cities at the Heart of Connectivity: Urban Reconstruction and Regional Cooperation” held as part of WUF13 in Baku.

The minister noted that a unified concept of“smart cities,” “smart villages,”“green energy zones,” and digital management systems is being implemented in these territories:

“President Ilham Aliyev's declaration of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur as 'green energy zones' to achieve 'net-zero emissions' by 2050 is part of this strategic concept. Currently, there are 38 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 307 MW operating in these territories; construction of solar power plants with a capacity of 340 MW is underway; solar panels with a total capacity of 7 MW have been installed on rooftops; and feasibility studies are being conducted for a 240 MW wind power plant.”

Shahbazov added that by 2030, the plan is to commission 1,650 MW of renewable energy capacity, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 2 million tons annually.

Parviz Shahbazov noted that this model is now being extended to the Nakhchivan region, and Azerbaijan is becoming a strategic hub for energy and environmentally friendly power connections between Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

The minister added that this approach is further strengthened by the development of the Middle Corridor and the Zangezur Corridor and is shaping a new architecture of interregional energy and digital connectivity.

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