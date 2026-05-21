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Switzerland Criticizes Treatment of Gaza Flotilla Activists
(MENAFN) Swiss authorities have expressed strong concern over how Gaza-bound flotilla activists were treated after their detention, stating that the conduct appears to conflict with international legal standards and basic rights protections.
According to reports, the Swiss foreign affairs department voiced its position on a social media platform, emphasizing that the situation raises serious questions about compliance with previously provided assurances. It stated:
“The FDFA (Federal Department of Foreign Affairs) deplores the unacceptable treatment of some participants, which appears inconsistent with the assurances received from the Israeli authorities regarding respect for international law and fundamental rights,” it wrote on US social media platform X.
Officials further stressed that any commitments made in this context must be fully implemented in practice, particularly those relating to the treatment of detainees and legal safeguards. They added:
“The ministry said commitments made by Israel “must be upheld in practice,” including “humane detention conditions, procedural guarantees and the right to defence.””
The comments followed the circulation of footage allegedly showing detained activists restrained with zip ties and made to kneel after being intercepted by Israeli forces while at sea in international waters.
Separately, organizers of the humanitarian flotilla stated that all vessels involved in the convoy—reported to be around 50—had been intercepted and seized.
According to reports, the Swiss foreign affairs department voiced its position on a social media platform, emphasizing that the situation raises serious questions about compliance with previously provided assurances. It stated:
“The FDFA (Federal Department of Foreign Affairs) deplores the unacceptable treatment of some participants, which appears inconsistent with the assurances received from the Israeli authorities regarding respect for international law and fundamental rights,” it wrote on US social media platform X.
Officials further stressed that any commitments made in this context must be fully implemented in practice, particularly those relating to the treatment of detainees and legal safeguards. They added:
“The ministry said commitments made by Israel “must be upheld in practice,” including “humane detention conditions, procedural guarantees and the right to defence.””
The comments followed the circulation of footage allegedly showing detained activists restrained with zip ties and made to kneel after being intercepted by Israeli forces while at sea in international waters.
Separately, organizers of the humanitarian flotilla stated that all vessels involved in the convoy—reported to be around 50—had been intercepted and seized.
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