Investornewsbreaks Quarterhill Inc. (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) Secures $60 Million Credit Facility To Support Growth Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Quarterhill Incand may include paid advertising.

Quarterhill (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) announced a new $60 million senior secured credit facility with U.S. Private Credit Investments, a division of BTG Pactual Global Alternatives, comprising term loan, delayed draw and revolving credit components to refinance existing obligations, redeem convertible debentures and support working capital. The company also established a $100 million uncommitted accordion to support potential acquisition opportunities, while ATB Cormark Capital Markets and Roth Canada served as exclusive advisors in arranging the financing.

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About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of trac to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently. By working in close partnership with governments, communities, and industry leaders, Quarterhill is building today's connected roadways while shaping the next generation of intelligent, resilient mobility. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF.

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