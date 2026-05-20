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Belt Feeders For Transporting Various Materials
(MENAFN- RCTT) "NPO Center" offers consumers a Belt feeders for transporting various materials under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description To transport various materials both within workshops and between different units in a single process line, specialists at the Scientific Production Republican Unitary Enterprise "NPO Center" have developed and implemented belt feeders.
The feeder can be used as a volumetric batcher. Belt feeders are used in coal mining enterprises, mining and processing plants, the metallurgical industry, and in the production of construction mixtures.
The world's leading manufacturers of belt feeders and conveyor equipment are a combination of large European, American, and Asian companies, as well as specialized regional plants. The most frequently mentioned brands include BEUMER Group (Germany), Metso Outotec (Finland), FLSmidth, and a number of major Chinese and Russian manufacturers for the domestic market.
Europe: BEUMER Group is a major supplier of bulk material handling and batching systems, producing belt conveyors and feeders for the mining, cement, and other industries. and food industries.
Scandinavia/Finland: Metso Outotec and FLSmidth supply mining, mineral processing, and cement equipment, including feeders/conveyors and integrated material handling systems.
Germany/Central Europe: Several mechanical engineering groups and specialized conveyor manufacturers (including gearbox and drive suppliers, who jointly offer complete feeders) are active in the global market.
USA/Canada: Suppliers of heavy-duty conveyor and feeding systems for mining and processing (local brands and integrators) are prominent in the North American market.
China: Large industrial OEMs and conveyor manufacturers offer a wide range of competitively priced belt feeders for both domestic and export markets; many customers choose Chinese units for less demanding applications or as components for integrators.
Russia and the former Soviet Union: Many specialized belt feeder manufacturers (e.g., mechanical engineering companies and conveyor equipment manufacturers) which often supply equipment for the coal, construction and metallurgical industries to the domestic market and to neighboring countries.
Information on Belt feeders for transporting various materials manufactured by NPO Center and their technical specifications are available on the Company's website here.(in Russian)
Equipment Order Form.
When completing the order form, you can also:
1. Ask a specialist a question,
2. Complete a questionnaire with technical specifications for crushing, classification, and test benches.
3. Download the Catalog "NPO Center" and the Booklet "The Equipment for minerals processing". Advantages and Innovations Currently, NPO Center has developed 12 standard sizes of belt feeders with a capacity of 0.5 to 50 m3/hour, belt widths of 160, 200, 300 and 400 mm; distance between axes from 800 to 3000 mm, and drive power from 0.2 to 15 kW. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Agrofood
Intelligent Energy
Maritime Industry and Services
Mobility
Sustainable Construction
Client information Type Industry > 500 Year established 1981 NACE keywords B.09.90 - Support activities for other mining and quarrying
C.28.29 - Manufacture of other general-purpose machinery n.e.c.
C.28.99 - Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery n.e.c.
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments JSC NPO "Center" is the republic's leading research, testing, and production center for the development of new-generation technology for the aerospace and nuclear industries, as well as technological equipment for the mining, processing, and mineral processing industries.
JSC NPO Center's production facilities, equipped with modern equipment, enable virtually all types of metalworking, shot blasting, and high-quality painting. They also manufacture large, complex structures, crushing and screening equipment, medical equipment, amusement rides, process lines, complexes, and custom equipment. The company provides a full range of services related to the use of equipment and technologies.
Our modern DMU-60 T2 universal CNC milling machines and FUQ 150-VR/10 5-axis machining center, with X, Y, and Z-axis travels of 9000 x 1500 x 2000 mm and a positioning accuracy of 20 μm, enable us to manufacture high-precision parts, including large ones, by milling various surfaces, drilling, boring, and threading.
The MS MTT 1600 machine, TRK 80, W100, and 2H637G F1 machines enable the production of assemblies, mechanisms, and medium-sized parts weighing up to 20,000 kg.
The company boasts unique technological equipment, including 1L532 and 1540F1 vertical turning lathes, capable of processing large parts up to 4 m in diameter, up to 2 m in height, and weighing up to 60,000 kg. The company also boasts HAP 4100-160 CNC press brakes, IA 1434, and IB 2424A for bending and rolling metal sheets up to 25 mm thick and 5000 mm wide.
The welding department is equipped with modern, energy-efficient welding equipment operating in pulse mode, saving energy and ensuring high-quality welds. The company operates a mechanized RTK IRB 1600-6/1.45 gas-shielded welding and surfacing system, which reduces the labor intensity of applying wear-resistant coatings by 50% and increases product durability by more than 30%. It also has 30 welding stations certified according to DIN 188000-7 Class E.
The company's automated plasma cutting system for automated shaped and linear cutting of sheet metal products made of corrosion-resistant, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals offers high productivity and guaranteed cut quality (cut thickness: plasma – 0.5-80 mm, oxyacetylene – 20-250 mm). This system reduces material and energy consumption in manufactured products, and significantly reduces labor costs in production through the use of efficient automated metal cutting, eliminating additional machining and manual gas cutting operations.
The KGR-01 waterjet cutting system from NPO Center JSC enables cutting sheet metal and non-conductive materials of varying densities (from granite to foam rubber) with high productivity and guaranteed cut quality.
The MS 9717 DMR balancing machine balances parts weighing up to 1,000 kg and with an outside diameter of up to 1,800 mm.
The RFh 100/3000 radial drilling machine can drill holes up to 170 mm in diameter in parts up to 6,000 mm in diameter.
In 2013, the company established a production facility for large-size parts weighing up to 32,000 kg. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing Belt Feeders for transporting various materials under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing Belt Feeders for transporting various materials under a distribution seervices agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
The feeder can be used as a volumetric batcher. Belt feeders are used in coal mining enterprises, mining and processing plants, the metallurgical industry, and in the production of construction mixtures.
The world's leading manufacturers of belt feeders and conveyor equipment are a combination of large European, American, and Asian companies, as well as specialized regional plants. The most frequently mentioned brands include BEUMER Group (Germany), Metso Outotec (Finland), FLSmidth, and a number of major Chinese and Russian manufacturers for the domestic market.
Europe: BEUMER Group is a major supplier of bulk material handling and batching systems, producing belt conveyors and feeders for the mining, cement, and other industries. and food industries.
Scandinavia/Finland: Metso Outotec and FLSmidth supply mining, mineral processing, and cement equipment, including feeders/conveyors and integrated material handling systems.
Germany/Central Europe: Several mechanical engineering groups and specialized conveyor manufacturers (including gearbox and drive suppliers, who jointly offer complete feeders) are active in the global market.
USA/Canada: Suppliers of heavy-duty conveyor and feeding systems for mining and processing (local brands and integrators) are prominent in the North American market.
China: Large industrial OEMs and conveyor manufacturers offer a wide range of competitively priced belt feeders for both domestic and export markets; many customers choose Chinese units for less demanding applications or as components for integrators.
Russia and the former Soviet Union: Many specialized belt feeder manufacturers (e.g., mechanical engineering companies and conveyor equipment manufacturers) which often supply equipment for the coal, construction and metallurgical industries to the domestic market and to neighboring countries.
Information on Belt feeders for transporting various materials manufactured by NPO Center and their technical specifications are available on the Company's website here.(in Russian)
Equipment Order Form.
When completing the order form, you can also:
1. Ask a specialist a question,
2. Complete a questionnaire with technical specifications for crushing, classification, and test benches.
3. Download the Catalog "NPO Center" and the Booklet "The Equipment for minerals processing". Advantages and Innovations Currently, NPO Center has developed 12 standard sizes of belt feeders with a capacity of 0.5 to 50 m3/hour, belt widths of 160, 200, 300 and 400 mm; distance between axes from 800 to 3000 mm, and drive power from 0.2 to 15 kW. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Agrofood
Intelligent Energy
Maritime Industry and Services
Mobility
Sustainable Construction
Client information Type Industry > 500 Year established 1981 NACE keywords B.09.90 - Support activities for other mining and quarrying
C.28.29 - Manufacture of other general-purpose machinery n.e.c.
C.28.99 - Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery n.e.c.
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments JSC NPO "Center" is the republic's leading research, testing, and production center for the development of new-generation technology for the aerospace and nuclear industries, as well as technological equipment for the mining, processing, and mineral processing industries.
JSC NPO Center's production facilities, equipped with modern equipment, enable virtually all types of metalworking, shot blasting, and high-quality painting. They also manufacture large, complex structures, crushing and screening equipment, medical equipment, amusement rides, process lines, complexes, and custom equipment. The company provides a full range of services related to the use of equipment and technologies.
Our modern DMU-60 T2 universal CNC milling machines and FUQ 150-VR/10 5-axis machining center, with X, Y, and Z-axis travels of 9000 x 1500 x 2000 mm and a positioning accuracy of 20 μm, enable us to manufacture high-precision parts, including large ones, by milling various surfaces, drilling, boring, and threading.
The MS MTT 1600 machine, TRK 80, W100, and 2H637G F1 machines enable the production of assemblies, mechanisms, and medium-sized parts weighing up to 20,000 kg.
The company boasts unique technological equipment, including 1L532 and 1540F1 vertical turning lathes, capable of processing large parts up to 4 m in diameter, up to 2 m in height, and weighing up to 60,000 kg. The company also boasts HAP 4100-160 CNC press brakes, IA 1434, and IB 2424A for bending and rolling metal sheets up to 25 mm thick and 5000 mm wide.
The welding department is equipped with modern, energy-efficient welding equipment operating in pulse mode, saving energy and ensuring high-quality welds. The company operates a mechanized RTK IRB 1600-6/1.45 gas-shielded welding and surfacing system, which reduces the labor intensity of applying wear-resistant coatings by 50% and increases product durability by more than 30%. It also has 30 welding stations certified according to DIN 188000-7 Class E.
The company's automated plasma cutting system for automated shaped and linear cutting of sheet metal products made of corrosion-resistant, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals offers high productivity and guaranteed cut quality (cut thickness: plasma – 0.5-80 mm, oxyacetylene – 20-250 mm). This system reduces material and energy consumption in manufactured products, and significantly reduces labor costs in production through the use of efficient automated metal cutting, eliminating additional machining and manual gas cutting operations.
The KGR-01 waterjet cutting system from NPO Center JSC enables cutting sheet metal and non-conductive materials of varying densities (from granite to foam rubber) with high productivity and guaranteed cut quality.
The MS 9717 DMR balancing machine balances parts weighing up to 1,000 kg and with an outside diameter of up to 1,800 mm.
The RFh 100/3000 radial drilling machine can drill holes up to 170 mm in diameter in parts up to 6,000 mm in diameter.
In 2013, the company established a production facility for large-size parts weighing up to 32,000 kg. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing Belt Feeders for transporting various materials under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing Belt Feeders for transporting various materials under a distribution seervices agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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