403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DPM Metals Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:33 AM EST - DPM Metals Inc.: Reported results from delineation drilling at the Wedge Zone Deep prospect, located within the Chelopech mine concession and 250 metres below existing mine infrastructure. Highlights: New significant intercepts from recent drilling, including:.EX_WZD_165_03: 58 metres grading 15.28 g/t AuEq, comprised of 14.58 g/t Au, 0.67% Cu and 26.93 g/t Ag from 449 metres downhole..EX_WZD_165_05: 47.3 metres grading 5.45 g/t AuEq, comprised of 5.23 g/t Au, 0.22% Cu and 7.38 g/t Ag from 455.7 metres downhole. DPM Metals Inc. shares T are trading up $0.79 at $43.61.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment