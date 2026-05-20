Taco John's Serves Up Summer With Refreshing New Beverages And Zesty Taco Salads

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer just got a whole lot bolder asdebuts a limited-time lineup of premium summer beverages and a new craveable taco salad inspired by its signature West-MexTM flavors.

Bringing together vibrant ingredients and the crave-worthy quality Taco John's is known for, the new menu items deliver fresh options for summer, balancing bright, sweet-tart sips with hearty, flavor-packed bites designed to satisfy.

As temperatures climb, two all-new premium handcrafted beverages are bursting onto the summer scene with bright color and bold flavor. Summer Punch blends Mountain Dew® with a splash of ruby red grapefruit and tart cherry for a bold, citrusy twist, while Cherry Fizz doubles down on tart cherry flavor, mixed with Starry® for a crisp, effervescent finish.

On the food front, Taco John's is introducing the flavor-packed Avocado Ranch Chicken Taco Salad. Served in a crunchy tortilla bowl, this hearty new offering features grilled all-white meat chicken, fresh shredded lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and a four-cheese blend, topped with Pico de Gallo and the brand's new house-made Avocado Ranch dressing.

Taco John's new House Salsa and rich Avocado Ranch dressing are also available options for the traditional Taco Salad, made with seasoned 100% North American beef, for more ways to mix up a classic.

“These new menu items complement summer and offer a bold new twist on classic tastes guests know and love,” said Kevin Flaherty, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco John's.“From sparkling fruity beverages to our flavor-forward taco salads, we're excited to welcome guests in to savor the flavors of the season.”

And, back by popular demand, Mexi Rolls® have returned this month to the delight of fans everywhere. One of Taco John's most beloved menu items, Mexi Rolls are handmade in-house daily with seasoned 100% North American beef, refried beans and melted Cheddar cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla, fried to crispy perfection, and served with a dipping sauce of choice.

Summer Deal Days are Coming!

Taco John's Rewards members can take advantage of exclusive limited-time savings on these summer offerings. From May 20–25, guests can enjoy buy one, get one 50% off Mexi Rolls, followed by special savings on the new summer beverages from May 27–31, making it easier than ever to try the new lineup for less.

For more information or to find a location (look for longer weekend hours this summer!), visit or download the Taco John's app, which also includes access to exclusive savings.

Trademarks Mountain Dew® and Starry® are the property of their respective owners.

About Taco John's®

Welcome to the Frontier of West-MexTM -a land for wide-open appetites, where classic American comfort meets the bold spice and flavor of Mexican-inspired cuisine. With more than 300 restaurants in 21 states, Taco John's® has spent more than 55 years crafting made-to-order favorites with quality ingredients, house-made Pico de Gallo, crispy corn shells and tortilla chips fried fresh in-store daily, and originals you won't find anywhere else-like hot, crispy Potato Olés® and the award-winning Taco Bravo®, recently named the best fast food taco in America*. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John's has earned recognition from Entrepreneur and QSR Magazine as one of the nation's top chains to watch. Learn more at TacoJohns

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Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

PR for Taco John's

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