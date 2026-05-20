A National Movement For Fathers: How The Good Dad Act Helped Spark America's Push Toward Equal Parenting

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Across America, a powerful movement is reshaping family law and redefining the role of fathers in the lives of their children. From Florida to Mississippi and beyond, lawmakers are increasingly embracing the principle that children deserve meaningful relationships with both parents and that loving, responsible fathers should not be treated as secondary parents.

At the center of this national conversation is Florida's landmark“Good Dad Act,” House Bill 775, legislation that became law on July 1, 2023, and significantly strengthened the rights of unmarried fathers in the State of Florida. Several states across the nation introduced, advanced, or passed legislation during the 2025–2026 legislative session that mirrors the principles behind the Good Dad Act movement championed by Dr. Bernard W. H. Jennings in Florida particularly the concept of a rebuttable presumption of equal or near-equal parenting time and expanded fathers' rights in custody proceedings.

Here are the most significant developments:

Mississippi

Mississippi became one of the most closely watched states this session after lawmakers approved legislation establishing a rebuttable presumption of 50/50 joint custody in divorce and custody disputes. House Bill 1662 would require courts to begin with the assumption that equal parenting time is in the child's best interest unless evidence shows otherwise.

The Mississippi legislation has drawn national attention because it closely resembles the philosophy behind Florida's Good Dad Act recognizing the importance of both parents remaining actively involved in a child's life.

South Carolina

South Carolina lawmakers introduced the“Equal Parenting Act,” which would create a rebuttable presumption favoring equal or approximately equal parenting time. The proposal would also require judges to provide written findings if they deviate from equal timesharing.

The South Carolina bill specifically emphasizes that children benefit emotionally, intellectually, and socially from maintaining meaningful relationships with both parents.

Michigan

Michigan Senator Jim Runestad introduced legislation in April 2026 to establish a rebuttable presumption of 50/50 shared parenting in custody disputes. The bill states that absent evidence to the contrary, children deserve“a meaningful, continuing relationship with both parents.”

Colorado

Colorado lawmakers considered Senate Bill 26-027, known as the“Parental Equality and Child Empowerment Act” (PEACE Act), which would formalize a presumption favoring equal parenting time. The proposal defines equal parenting as at least 45% overnight visitation for each parent.

Nebraska

Nebraska lawmakers advanced legislation requiring courts to consider evidence that children benefit from equal access to both parents during custody determinations. While not a strict 50/50 mandate, the bill reflects the same shared-parenting philosophy.

Connecticut

Connecticut lawmakers introduced SB 1026, proposing a rebuttable presumption of joint custody and equal shared parenting time in cases involving minor children.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania legislators renewed efforts in 2026 to establish 50/50 custody as the default presumption in custody proceedings. Public advocacy and legislative sponsorships increased significantly this year.

Texas

Texas again saw renewed debate over equal-parenting legislation. Although prior efforts stalled, lawmakers and advocacy organizations continue pushing for reforms that would encourage equal custody arrangements and reduce perceived bias against fathers.

States Already Recognized for Shared Parenting Presumptions

Several states already have laws or legal presumptions that strongly support shared parenting and are frequently cited alongside Florida's Good Dad Act reforms:

Florida

Kentucky

Arkansas

Missouri

West Virginia

These states are commonly referenced in national fathers' rights and shared-parenting discussions as models for reform.

The nationwide momentum reflects a growing bipartisan movement recognizing that children generally benefit from the active involvement of both parents after separation or divorce. Many advocates and lawmakers around the country now point to Florida's reforms and the visibility of the Good Dad Act movement as part of the broader national discussion surrounding equal parenting rights and fathers' involvement.

The movement surrounding the Good Dad Act has become one of the most recognized fathers' rights initiatives in the country, due in large part to the leadership and grassroots organizing efforts of Dr. Bernard W. H. Jennings, author of the book Ethan's Good Dad Act.

A Movement Born from Personal Experience

Dr. Jennings transformed a deeply personal custody and parenting struggle into a statewide legislative movement. His advocacy helped elevate the conversation around equal parental responsibility for unmarried fathers and the importance of children maintaining strong relationships with both parents.

Florida's HB 775 commonly referred to as the Good Dad Act clarified that once paternity is established, unmarried fathers stand on equal legal footing as mothers regarding parental rights and responsibilities.

The law represented a historic shift in Florida family law and inspired fathers' rights advocates across the nation to push for broader shared-parenting reforms.

America Moving Toward 50/50 Parenting

The momentum continues to grow.

In 2026, Mississippi lawmakers approved legislation creating a presumption favoring 50/50 joint custody and equal parenting time in many divorce cases, sending the bill to Governor Tate Reeves for consideration.

The Mississippi legislation mirrors a growing nationwide trend toward shared parenting and equal parental involvement. Similar legislative efforts have emerged in multiple states as courts and lawmakers increasingly recognize research showing children generally benefit when both parents remain actively engaged in their upbringing.

In the State of Alabama Representative Patrick Sellers said, "This session, I fought for HB19 (the Good Dad Act) to strengthen parental rights and promote shared parenting for Alabama families. While the bill did not make it through this year, the fight is not over.", "I remain committed to working with my colleagues, listening to families, and pushing to get HB19 passed next session. Our Children need both parents." said Representative Patrick Sellers.

Florida itself also strengthened its broader timesharing laws with a rebuttable presumption favoring equal timesharing for children.

Family law professionals throughout the country now routinely reference the Good Dad Act as part of a broader shift toward fairness, co-parenting, and shared parental responsibility.

The Good Dad Act Committee Reaches a Historic Milestone

What began as legislation has evolved into a nationwide educational and advocacy movement.

Every Tuesday evening at 8:00 PM Eastern Time, the Good Dad Act Committee hosts a live online national meeting bringing together fathers, mothers, attorneys, judges, counselors, advocates, and community leaders to discuss parental rights, co-parenting, child support, custody laws, and strategies for strengthening families.

The Committee is now approaching its historic 152nd consecutive weekly meeting a remarkable milestone that reflects the growing nationwide demand for fathers' rights education and family-law reform.

The meetings regularly feature attorneys, mediators, private investigators, mental health professionals, and fathers from across America sharing experiences and answering questions in an open and supportive environment.

This week's meeting will feature two attorneys and a private investigator answering live questions from attendees nationwide.

Join the Upcoming Good Dad Act Committee Meeting

Tuesday Night - 8:00 PM Eastern Time

Good Dad Act Committee Weekly Meeting:

Join the Google Meet Meeting

The meetings are open to the public and welcome anyone interested in:

Fathers' rights

Shared parenting

50/50 custody laws

Child support reform

Family court education

Co-parenting strategies

Legislative advocacy

Building healthier families

Why Membership Matters

Supporters are also encouraged to become official members of the Good Dad Act Committee through the organization's website:

Good Dad Act Committee Website:

Membership helps:

Support advocacy efforts for equal parenting laws nationwide

Expand educational programming and father-friendly resources

Connect parents with attorneys and support networks

Promote legislative reform in additional states

Strengthen the national movement for family unity and responsible fatherhood

Members also gain access to educational resources, legal updates, networking opportunities, and a growing community committed to ensuring children have the love and support of both parents whenever possible.

A Book That Sparked a Movement

Readers are also encouraged to obtain Dr. Jennings' inspirational book:

Ethan's Good Dad Act -

The book chronicles how one father transformed adversity into advocacy and helped inspire a statewide legislative movement that continues to influence family law conversations across America.

As the subtitle powerfully states:

“A father turns his lemons into lemonade so that all Good Dads can take a sip.”

More information about the book and the movement can be found at:

Ethan's Good Dad Act Website:

Looking Ahead

As more states consider equal parenting legislation and fathers' rights initiatives, many advocates now view the Good Dad Act as part of a national blueprint for reform.

The movement led by Dr. Bernard W. H. Jennings demonstrates how one voice, one story, and one determined effort can ignite meaningful legislative change not only in Florida, but throughout the United States.

The national conversation is no longer about whether fathers matter.

America is increasingly recognizing that children deserve both parents and that good dads deserve a fair opportunity to be present in the lives of their children.