Bitcoin Price Model Projects Conservative $255K Target By Year-End

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin is roughly 40% off its October 2025 peak, but a long-range valuation framework suggests the pullback could be retraced as the market moves through a new cycle. The Bitcoin Decay Channel, a logarithmic model that tracks BTC 's secular uptrend while accounting for incremental gains each cycle, points to a broad end-of-year range-and potentially higher into 2027-despite near-term volatility.

Key takeaways:

Bitcoin Decay Channel projects a conservative year-end range of $90,000–$255,000, with a 2027 band extending to $128,000–$308,000. On-chain signals, notably the HODL Waves indicator, imply a possible bottom around $65,900–$70,500 if selling pressure persists. BTC 's rebound in 2024 appears to have touched the lower edge of the Decay Channel, a region historically associated with long-term support. Analysts' forecasts vary: Bernstein has emphasized a longer adoption cycle with a target near $150,000 for 2026 and a potential $200,000 peak in 2027, while other forecasters point to near-term milestones such as $126,000 this year and higher targets in the following years.

Decay Channel: a long-range compass for BTC valuation

The Bitcoin Decay Channel is a logarithmic framework that seeks to chart BTC's extended uptrend while incorporating gradual gains across cycles. Historically, Bitcoin's major tops in 2013, 2017 and 2021 formed near the model's upper valuation band, while bear-market lows have repeatedly pressed back toward its lower support zone. The model has served as a reference point for traders seeking to understand where BTC might find底 in prolonged downturns and where renewed upside momentum could begin.

Bitcoin's most recent rebound began near the lower boundary of the Decay Channel in March–April, a zone the model has traditionally treated as long-run support. That alignment keeps alive a bullish framing for the current cycle, according to observer Sminston, who highlighted the model's plausible end-year range:“Bitcoin Decay Channel gives a pretty reasonable range-conservative case-of $90k–$255k, by the end of this year. $128k–$308k for end of '27.”

To put that into perspective, Sminston has contrasted the gap between present prices and later targets with historical context:“For comparison, Bitcoin was $43k in December 2023.” The Decay Channel's structure thus anchors expectations not only on where BTC could go if the cycle resumes, but also on where it might have already spent time in the current weak phase.

The model's framing resonates with a broader narrative in the market: several independent forecasts align with the idea that BTC could participate in a fresh all-time high within the next couple of years as institutional demand, ETFs, and corporate treasury activity continue to evolve. This longer horizon is a recurring theme among strategic analysts who view the current pullback as part of a larger secular expansion rather than a purely cyclical retreat.

Bearish patterns and on-chain signals

Despite the optimistic scenario implied by the Decay Channel, a cluster of technical and on-chain indicators warns that downside risk remains material in the near term. A classic bear flag formation has traders watching for a potential breakdown that could push BTC toward the lower end of recent trading ranges. In raw terms, a breakdown of this setup could see BTC testing sub-$56,000 levels, representing a decline of roughly 30% from present price levels.

On-chain data, however, presents a more nuanced picture. The HODL Waves metric-tracking how long bitcoins sit in wallets without movement-has been cited as suggesting a stronger long-term holder base could stabilize the market and support a higher bottom. In a recent briefing, CryptoQuant analyst Sunny Mom noted that the ongoing accumulation by long-term holders could favor a higher, slower bottom this cycle, with $70,500 as a critical level to hold. The implication is that even as price drifts downward, a robust base of entrenched holders might cap further downside and lay groundwork for a renewed ascent.

These signals complicate the straightforward bearish view. While the bear flag remains a credible risk in the near term, the interplay between chart patterns and on-chain activity underscores a market that could drift within a broad range before a decisive move higher or lower materializes. Investors will be watching whether the lower-support zone identified by the Decay Channel-plus the stabilizing effect of a strengthening holder cohort-can anchor prices in the mid-to-high five-figure territory or whether a breach triggers a more extended correction.

What comes next for BTC price trajectories

Forecasts about BTC's path in the medium term reflect a mix of valuation frameworks and strategic bets about institutional involvement. In coverage that preceded this edition, Bernstein analysts maintained a $150,000 target for 2026, while also laying out a $200,000 peak further out in 2027, tied to a lengthier cycle of institutional adoption driven by exchange-traded products and expanding corporate holdings. The pacing of this adoption curve remains a central question for the market, with the belief that larger institutions will progressively allocate to BTC as regulatory clarity improves and as more capital-bearing products become available.

Other prominent voices offer a different, though compatible, flavor of the story. Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, has argued for BTC's upside as macro and geopolitical catalysts fuel demand for scarce digital assets, citing paths toward a $126,000 level within the current year on the back of new liquidity drivers and demand from AI-related infrastructure. While these calls are not uniform, they reflect a shared conviction that BTC's price action could be shaped by macro liquidity, regulatory developments, and the appeal of BTC as a non-sovereign store of value in uncertain times.

Taken together, the picture is one of a market in which multiple horizons coexist: a near-term range-bound regime driven by chart patterns and on-chain dynamics, alongside a longer-term trajectory that envisions fresh highs once institutional demand finds more durable footing. The Decay Channel's ranges-$90,000 to $255,000 by year-end, extending to $128,000 to $308,000 in 2027-offer a framework for risk-aware participants to balance potential upside with the possibility of further volatility in the months ahead. The central task for traders and investors is to interrogate the underlying drivers: will the current weak phase resolve into renewed accumulation, or will a deeper consolidation re-assert itself before a new leg higher begins?

As the market navigates this juncture, traders should monitor both the technical backdrop and the on-chain substrate. A durable hold above the $65,900–$70,500 zone, reinforced by rising long-term holder activity, could tilt the odds toward a more constructive second half of the year. Conversely, a decisive break below the lower boundary of the Decay Channel or a fresh wave of macro shocks could reassert downside pressure in the near term.

In short, Bitcoin's path remains contingent on how quickly institutional demand solidifies, how macro forces unfold, and whether the balance of active and dormant supply can sustain a credible bottom. The coming weeks will reveal which of the competing narratives dominates-and whether BTC can indeed align with the longer-term targets suggested by the Decay Channel and the diverse set of forecasts that accompany it.

Looking ahead, readers should watch for changes in on-chain behavior-especially shifts in HODL Waves and wallet activity-as well as any regulatory developments that could unlock or constrain financially meaningful products. The interaction of these factors will be decisive in determining whether Bitcoin stays within its current corridor or breaks toward the higher targets favored by some models and institutions alike.

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