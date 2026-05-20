Clario Group Appoints Allison Worldwide Co-Founders As Non-Executive Chairs
Allison will support the firm's growth in the US, Europe and the Americas, while Hardie-Brown will focus on APAC and the Middle East.
The appointments come after Della Croce and Rosene launched Clario in October 2025 as an independent communications and advisory firm with more than 30 senior counselors and agency partners across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
Della Croce previously served as global president and head of global corporate, CXO and CGO at Allison. Rosene, Clario's president, previously held senior corporate communications roles at Fortune 500 industrial and manufacturing companies.
Clario's work includes corporate reputation, crisis and risk management, executive positioning, thought leadership and marketing communications.
“Scott and Andy bring global perspective and operational experience that will help us grow while maintaining what makes Clario Group different,” Della Croce said.
Allison said he was drawn to the firm's focus on collaboration and senior-level counsel.
“What stood out about Clario Group is its clarity of purpose,” he said.“It's a firm built for how communications actually work today.”
Hardie-Brown said the firm has an opportunity to build an international network without relying on traditional agency structures.
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