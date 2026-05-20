Winner Medical Breaks Ground On New Production Base In Vietnam To Serve Global Medical Supply Chains Through Local Manufacturing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winner Medical has officially broken ground on its new manufacturing base in Hai Ha Industrial Park, Quang Ha Commune, Quang Ninh Province, Vietnam. With a total investment of approximately USD 60 million and a site area of about 93,000 square meters, the project is expected to begin mass production of its core product lines by the third quarter of 2027. Phase I will establish production lines for advanced medical dressings and operating room consumables, while Phase II is planned as a manufacturing base for consumer products. This investment marks a significant step in integrating the company's industrial capabilities into global supply chains.





From Foreign Trade to Local Manufacturing: A Solid Foundation for Globalization

Winner Medical's international journey began more than 30 years ago. Starting from the export of medical dressings, the company has now expanded its products to more than 110 countries and regions worldwide. Its brands,“Winner Medical” and“Purcotton,” have built broad recognition in overseas markets.

In recent years, the company has continued to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities and diversify its product portfolio through a series of industrial integrations. It has successively acquired three Chinese companies in specialized segments, extending its business from traditional wound care to advanced wound care dressings, infusion products, and latex products. The company later acquired U.S.-based Global Resources International, Inc. (GRI), further expanding its global manufacturing footprint and strengthening its international sales network. These integrations have enabled Winner Medical to develop capabilities for integrated global medical consumables solutions, covering research and development, manufacturing, and delivery, while also providing solid technical reserves and a strong customer base for the construction of new overseas factories.

The new factory in Vietnam is a natural extension of the company's global capabilities. It represents the localization of Winner Medical's manufacturing expertise, technical capabilities, and customer resources in overseas markets.





Building Locally in Vietnam to Create Long-Term Value

Winner Medical has positioned Vietnam as a key overseas manufacturing hub. Leveraging its 35 years of intelligent manufacturing expertise and internationally recognized quality management systems, the company is committed to establishing localized operations that meet rigorous global quality standards.

Hai Ha Industrial Park, where the new factory is located, has already attracted a number of textile manufacturers. With Winner Medical's presence, the company is expected to generate industrial synergies within the park, support the coordinated development of Vietnam's medical consumables and textile sectors, and contribute to the upgrade of the local supply chain toward higher-value-added manufacturing.

This approach also offers a meaningful reference for the industry. At a time of rapid transformation in global supply chains, Winner Medical is moving beyond traditional order outsourcing by promoting technology transfer, operational standards, and management expertise sharing. Through this model, the company is contributing to the evolution of supply chains from centralized systems toward more diversified and resilient global networks.

As a key participant in the medical consumables industry, Winner Medical continues to strengthen its position within the global healthcare manufacturing landscape.

New Base to Benefit Global Customers and Local Communities

The Vietnam factory is expected to create value for both global customers and local communities.

For global customers, the new base will significantly improve supply stability and delivery responsiveness. As Vietnam participates in multiple free trade agreements, its tariff advantages and trade facilitation policies will enable Winner Medical to integrate more efficiently into international medical supply chains and provide customers with more reliable and cost-efficient supply solutions.

For Quang Ninh Province, the factory is expected to create substantial local employment opportunities once it reaches full production capacity. The company has made a clear commitment to establishing a comprehensive training and career development programs to support local talent development and long-term employment opportunities. In terms of environmental responsibility, the factory will strictly comply with Vietnam's environmental regulations, adopt advanced energy-saving technologies and waste treatment systems, and operate with a strong focus on sustainability and low-carbon manufacturing.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Winner Medical reaffirmed its core business principles:“Quality over the Profit, Brand over the Speed, Social Value over the Corporate Value.” The company also emphasized its commitment to long-term local development and shared growth with the community.

As Chinese enterprises continue to expand globally under increasingly open international economic policies, Winner Medical's investment in Vietnam reflects a broader shift in globalization - moving beyond the simple relocation of production capacity toward the localization of capabilities, value creation, and sustainable industrial development.

Through localized manufacturing and operational integration, the company aims to contribute to a more resilient and sustainable future for the global healthcare industry.

Contact: Yang Li

Company Name: ‌Winner Medical Co., Ltd.‌

Phone: 15951850668

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