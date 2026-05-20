5.6 Magnitude Quake Hits Eastern Turkiye

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Istanbul, Turkiye: A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Turkiye's eastern province of Malatya on Wednesday, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

The authority stated that the tremor occurred at 9am local time (0600 GMT) at a depth of 7.03 kilometers in the Battalgazi district.

Tremors from the quake were also felt across neighboring provinces, with the agency noting that no casualties or damage have been reported so far as field scanning operations continue.