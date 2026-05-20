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Philippine Court Denies Dela Rosa's Plea To Stop ICC Arrest


2026-05-20 04:01:28
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Manila: The Philippine Supreme Court has denied the plea of Senator Ronald Dela Rosa to stop his arrest over an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant, local media reported on Wednesday.

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The Peninsula

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