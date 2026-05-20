Will Bengaluru Finally Get Rain? Residents Watch Skies As Thunderstorm Chances Return

Bengaluru could witness another spell of pre-monsoon rain on Tuesday evening, though rapidly changing cloud patterns and uneven rainfall across the city have left residents uncertain about how intense the showers will be

Weather conditions continue to remain favourable for evening and night thunderstorms across Bengaluru till Tuesday night. Forecast models indicate isolated rain, lightning activity and moderate showers in several parts of the city.

On Monday, areas such as ITPL, BTM Layout, Jayanagar and regions near the airport experienced dark cloud build-up during the evening hours. While some pockets eventually received rainfall and thunder activity, several localities remained dry despite overcast skies for hours.

This uneven pattern has once again triggered concerns among residents who feel Bengaluru may narrowly miss stronger rain spells despite promising weather conditions.

Residents and weather enthusiasts are closely monitoring daytime cloud formation, which could play a major role in determining Tuesday's rain intensity.

Some observers believe clearer skies during the afternoon may help temperatures rise, creating the heat required for stronger thunderstorms later in the evening. Others argue that excessive cloud cover through the day could suppress the convective activity needed for heavy rain formation.

One resident noted that Monday's weather changed dramatically within hours, with clear skies quickly turning cloudy before rainfall finally arrived. Another expressed hope that reduced daytime cloudiness on Tuesday could improve the city's chances of receiving better showers.

Weather trackers are also watching changes in wind steering patterns, with some suggesting that cloud movement may now shift from southwest toward northeast Bengaluru, potentially influencing rainfall distribution later in the day.

Even as coastal Karnataka regions like Perdoor in Udupi and Karkala continue witnessing moderate rainfall and dark cloud activity, Bengaluru residents remain worried about the city's growing rainfall deficit.

Many people across South and Southeast Bengaluru have described this May as unusually dry compared to previous years. Concerns are increasing over the city's water situation if pre-monsoon rainfall remains inconsistent in the coming weeks.

According to current weather projections, Bengaluru's active thunderstorm phase may continue till Tuesday evening. Rain activity could briefly weaken between May 22 and May 26 before fresh spells potentially return toward the end of the month.

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