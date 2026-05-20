Who Is Abhijeet Dipke? Meet The Man Behind Viral 'Cockroach Janta Party' Movement

Internet buzz is growing around the Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical online movement founded by Abhijeet Dipke, blending meme culture and political commentary, sparking debate on youth expression and digital activism today.

The internet is currently witnessing a surge around the“Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP), a satirical political-style online movement. It has rapidly spread across social media platforms, becoming a trending topic among youth users. At the centre of this unusual digital wave is Abhijeet Dipke, widely seen as its founder and public face.

Abhijeet Dipke is reported to be a 30-year-old political communications strategist and public relations student. He has earlier worked in digital campaign roles and social media strategy work linked to political environments. His growing online presence increased after launching the CJP concept, which mixes satire with political commentary and youth expression.

The Cockroach Janta Party was launched by digital content creator Abhijeet Dipke as a satirical response to online discussions triggered by a controversial remark that circulated widely on social media. Viral posts and claims suggested that, during a court hearing on May 15, 2026, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made an analogy comparing struggling unemployed youth involved in social media, journalism, or RTI activism to“cockroaches” and“parasites.”

Following the intense backlash and meme-driven reactions online, Dipke introduced the CJP concept as a parody-style digital movement, using satire and irony to engage users and spark debate around youth identity and online expression.

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A post shared by Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeetdipke)

The movement gained momentum through meme-based political satire, with users sharing posters, jokes, and parody manifestos. It attracted thousands of online sign-ups and widespread engagement across platforms like Instagram and X. Some offline symbolic activities were also reported, blurring the line between satire and emerging youth expression.