Market‐Leading Institutional Fund Platform Gordian Capital, Part Of IQ-EQ, Secures DFSA Approval To Establish Presence At DIFC

Global investor services group IQ-EQ today announced that its subsidiary Gordian Capital (Gordian) has achieved regulatory approval to expand its institutional cross-border fund platform and fund solutions offering into Dubai from its new office at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

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The business has been granted a licence by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to offer a comprehensive suite of institutional fund services, within or from DIFC:

It has also been granted an endorsement to its Licence to Use a Fund Platform.

This licence will serve experienced investment professionals who require institutional, regulated, physical and operational fund infrastructure, with the Gordian team handling the business and operational management of each fund, freeing clients to concentrate on investing. Leveraging its broader expertise, the team also anticipates active involvement in fund structuring and in facilitating capital flows from the region into global opportunities.

With a dominant presence in Asia-Pacific (APAC), the news sees the firm expand its cross-jurisdictional capabilities for its predominantly international client base. Gordian stands as APAC's first and largest institutional cross-border fund platform and fund solutions provider, with offices in Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Melbourne, and now Dubai. The firm was acquired by IQ-EQ in July 2025, enabling the group to offer regulated market entry into APAC on top of its existing regulated fund platforms in France, Luxembourg, Ireland and the UK – as well as enhanced fund structuring and operational capabilities.

Expansion of this offering into the Middle East is a key part of IQ-EQ and Gordian's strategic growth plans and achievement of the DFSA licence further cements IQ-EQ's position as the deepest and broadest provider of regulated market entry offerings in the industry, across APAC and EMEA.

Since 2005, Gordian has launched over 115 funds across both private and public strategies and currently manages US$22 billion. Its clients include global institutional asset managers, multi-strategy platforms, family offices, hedge funds and corporates across private equity, real estate, venture capital, infrastructure, hedge and long-only strategies.

, Gordian founder and now Managing Director and Head of Fund Platform and Solutions, Asia and Middle East at IQ-EQ, said:“When our clients go cross-border, regionally and or globally, it can have its challenges – in terms of speed to market and cost as well as meeting rigorous initial and ongoing operational and regulatory standards. Leveraging Gordian's 20 years' experience in APAC, and now as part of the global IQ-EQ group, we can provide a highly regulated market entry pathway and infrastructure for institutional GPs and managers seeking to establish a regulated presence in DIFC.”

, IQ-EQ's Group Chief Commercial Officer, added:“This is a significant milestone for IQ-EQ in the Middle East, not only building upon Gordian's strong profile and expertise in APAC but also IQ-EQ's established fund administration offering in the UAE and long-standing support for clients across the region. The UAE is widely recognised as a strong and increasingly mature market. We're confident in its long-term resilience and it remains central to our Middle East growth plans – so I'm delighted to see this exciting new licence secured.”

, commented:“We are pleased to welcome Gordian Capital to DIFC as it expands its global institutional fund platform into the region. Gordian's strong track record in delivering regulated, cross‐border fund solutions will add meaningful depth to DIFC's funds and asset management ecosystem, supporting the growing needs of institutional managers, asset owners and investment professionals operating across the Middle East. Gordian's presence reinforces DIFC's position as the leading centre for asset management in the region and a key global hub for institutional fund platforms.”

IQ-EQ is a global, top-tier investor services group with an unrivalled offering to meet the administration, compliance and reporting needs of the private markets investment sector worldwide.

Our people-first, technology-powered services are underpinned by a Group-wide commitment to sustainability and best-in-class technology including a global data platform and innovative proprietary tools supported by in-house experts.

Through targeted tech investment, we strive to meet our clients' needs today and into the future – whether that means seamlessly integrating leading third-party software or developing a market-defining platform to deliver exactly what our clients are looking for.

Above all, what makes us different is our people. Operating as trusted partners to our clients, we deliver intelligent solutions through a combination of well-honed technical expertise and strong relationships based on deep understanding. We're driven by our Group purpose, to power people and possibilities.

We employ 6,500+ people across 24 jurisdictions and have assets under administration (AUA) exceeding US$950 billion. Our global client base includes fund managers, pension and sovereign wealth funds, family offices and multinational companies, and we work with 13 of the world's top 15 private equity firms* and 19 of the top 25 private debt firms**.

Also part of the IQ-EQ group of companies are First National Trustee Company (FNTC), The Private Office and Gordian Capital.

To find out more about IQ-EQ visit iqeq

* According to Private Equity International (PEI) 300 – 2025 ranking** According to Private Debt Investor (PDI) 200 – 2025 ranking

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