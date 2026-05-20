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Market‐Leading Institutional Fund Platform Gordian Capital, Part Of IQ-EQ, Secures DFSA Approval To Establish Presence At DIFC
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Market ‐ leading institutional fund platform Gordian Capital, part of IQ-EQ, secures DFSA approval to establish presence at DIFC
Dubai, UAE – 20 May 2026 – Global investor services group IQ-EQ today announced that its subsidiary Gordian Capital (Gordian) has achieved regulatory approval to expand its institutional cross-border fund platform and fund solutions offering into Dubai from its new office at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The business has been granted a licence by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to offer a comprehensive suite of institutional fund services, within or from DIFC:
** According to Private Debt Investor (PDI) 200 – 2025 ranking For IQ-EQ queries, please contact: Astrid French | Aspectus Group
... About Dubai International Financial Centre Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA). As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world. Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai's leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region's deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players. Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq. allocated to future technologies including the world's largest Innovation Hub and world's first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including a first-of-its-kind art pavilion. Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance. For further information, please visit difc or follow @DIFC on LinkedIn and X. For DIFC queries, please contact: Nivine William
Burson | bursonglobal
... Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority
Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications
+9714 3622451
...
Dubai, UAE – 20 May 2026 – Global investor services group IQ-EQ today announced that its subsidiary Gordian Capital (Gordian) has achieved regulatory approval to expand its institutional cross-border fund platform and fund solutions offering into Dubai from its new office at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The business has been granted a licence by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to offer a comprehensive suite of institutional fund services, within or from DIFC:
-
Managing a Collective Investment Fund
Advising on Financial Products
Arranging Custody
Arranging Deals in Investments
Managing Assets
** According to Private Debt Investor (PDI) 200 – 2025 ranking For IQ-EQ queries, please contact: Astrid French | Aspectus Group
... About Dubai International Financial Centre Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA). As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world. Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai's leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region's deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players. Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq. allocated to future technologies including the world's largest Innovation Hub and world's first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including a first-of-its-kind art pavilion. Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance. For further information, please visit difc or follow @DIFC on LinkedIn and X. For DIFC queries, please contact: Nivine William
Burson | bursonglobal
... Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority
Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications
+9714 3622451
...
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