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US, Iran Exchange Proposals in Bid to Avert Further Conflict
(MENAFN) The United States and Iran exchanged several proposals and counterproposals last week in an effort to prevent further conflict, according to reports.
US President Donald Trump reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Iran’s earlier proposal on limiting nuclear enrichment and pushed for a broader agreement covering wider restrictions.
According to reports, previous negotiation rounds included a US proposal calling for a 25-year ban on Iranian uranium enrichment. Iran rejected that offer. A later proposal from Washington reportedly suggested a 20-year restriction, which was also turned down by Tehran.
During more recent discussions, the US reportedly floated the possibility of easing sanctions on Iranian oil exports if Iran agreed to end support for regional proxy groups, according to reports.
The report also said Iran may be considering transferring part of its enriched uranium stockpile abroad, though no agreement has been reached and key issues remain unresolved, with final outcomes expected to depend on broader negotiations.
Separately, Trump said Monday that he had delayed the resumption of military strikes on Iran after several regional countries urged him to pause, saying a potential deal to end the conflict was close.
He said he was asked by leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and others to hold off on strikes “because they think that they are getting very close to making a deal.”
US President Donald Trump reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Iran’s earlier proposal on limiting nuclear enrichment and pushed for a broader agreement covering wider restrictions.
According to reports, previous negotiation rounds included a US proposal calling for a 25-year ban on Iranian uranium enrichment. Iran rejected that offer. A later proposal from Washington reportedly suggested a 20-year restriction, which was also turned down by Tehran.
During more recent discussions, the US reportedly floated the possibility of easing sanctions on Iranian oil exports if Iran agreed to end support for regional proxy groups, according to reports.
The report also said Iran may be considering transferring part of its enriched uranium stockpile abroad, though no agreement has been reached and key issues remain unresolved, with final outcomes expected to depend on broader negotiations.
Separately, Trump said Monday that he had delayed the resumption of military strikes on Iran after several regional countries urged him to pause, saying a potential deal to end the conflict was close.
He said he was asked by leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and others to hold off on strikes “because they think that they are getting very close to making a deal.”
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