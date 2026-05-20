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Israeli Officer Killed in Clash with Hezbollah Fighter in Lebanon
(MENAFN) An Israeli army officer has been killed in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military confirmed Tuesday evening, as Tel Aviv presses on with what critics have condemned as systematic ceasefire violations.
The military's statement disclosed no additional information surrounding the fatality.
An Israeli daily newspaper, filled in key details — reporting that the officer lost his life Tuesday morning after coming under fire from a Hezbollah fighter in the village of Qawzah, situated north of Aita al-Shaab in the country's south. The publication further noted that multiple Israeli soldiers sustained injuries in the confrontation, though the precise number of casualties was not disclosed.
The incident comes as Israel's sweeping military campaign in Lebanon — launched March 2, 2026 — enters its latest phase with a mounting human toll. According to official Lebanese figures, the offensive has claimed 3,042 lives and left 9,301 others injured. More than 1.6 million people have been uprooted from their homes, deepening what aid organizations have described as a spiraling humanitarian catastrophe.
The military's statement disclosed no additional information surrounding the fatality.
An Israeli daily newspaper, filled in key details — reporting that the officer lost his life Tuesday morning after coming under fire from a Hezbollah fighter in the village of Qawzah, situated north of Aita al-Shaab in the country's south. The publication further noted that multiple Israeli soldiers sustained injuries in the confrontation, though the precise number of casualties was not disclosed.
The incident comes as Israel's sweeping military campaign in Lebanon — launched March 2, 2026 — enters its latest phase with a mounting human toll. According to official Lebanese figures, the offensive has claimed 3,042 lives and left 9,301 others injured. More than 1.6 million people have been uprooted from their homes, deepening what aid organizations have described as a spiraling humanitarian catastrophe.
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