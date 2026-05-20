403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Lawmakers Voice Support for Victims of San Diego Mosque Shooting
(MENAFN) US lawmakers offered condolences and support Monday following a deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego that left five people dead, according to authorities. The victims included two individuals identified as suspected shooters.
California Sen. Adam Schiff said on the social media platform X that he was “heartbroken" over the incident.
"My prayers are with the families of the three precious lives lost today,” he said.
“Today's shooting is a horrific attack on Southern California's Muslim community. Every American should be able to practice their faith without fear of violence. And we must never be silent in the face of hate.
“My heart is with all San Diego families during this terrible tragedy,” he added.
California Congresswoman Sara Jacobs also expressed support for the Muslim community in a post on X.
“To the Muslim community in San Diego and across the country: know that you’re not alone. We have your back and we’ll get through this together.”
“I am heartbroken for the families who are mourning their loved ones,” she added.
Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries said on X that he was “deeply disturbed by the shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego."
California Sen. Adam Schiff said on the social media platform X that he was “heartbroken" over the incident.
"My prayers are with the families of the three precious lives lost today,” he said.
“Today's shooting is a horrific attack on Southern California's Muslim community. Every American should be able to practice their faith without fear of violence. And we must never be silent in the face of hate.
“My heart is with all San Diego families during this terrible tragedy,” he added.
California Congresswoman Sara Jacobs also expressed support for the Muslim community in a post on X.
“To the Muslim community in San Diego and across the country: know that you’re not alone. We have your back and we’ll get through this together.”
“I am heartbroken for the families who are mourning their loved ones,” she added.
Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries said on X that he was “deeply disturbed by the shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment