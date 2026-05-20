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Kreab Worldwide Opens Its First Regional Office in the Middle East in Riyadh
(MENAFN- W7Worldwide) Riyadh:
Kreab, a global advisor in strategic communications, has launched its first regional office in the Middle East in Riyadh under the n“me “Kreab Saudi A”abia,” in a move that reflects the’company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the Saudi market and positioning the Kingdom as a strategic hub for managing its regional expansion plans.
This expansion comes as part of a long-term strategic investment aligned with the economic transformation taking place in the Kingdom under Vision 2030, and the significant opportunities it offers across investment, energy, technology, infrastructure, and giga-project sectors, alongside the growing demand for corporate communications, reputation management, and specialized advisory services in the Saudi market.
The selection of Riyadh as t’e company’s regional office reflects’the Kingdom’s growing position as a leading business and investment hub in the region, driven by the rapid pace of major national projects, the attraction of regional headquarters for multinational companies, and the growing presence of international investment institutions in the local market.
New Leadership
The launch of the new office was accompanied by the announcement of a new leadership structure to oversee the next phase of expansion. The company appointed Shurjil Syed as Managing Partner of Kreab Saudi Arabia, alongside the appointment of Theodor Swedjemark as Chairman of Kreab Saudi Arabia, as part of a leadership framework aimed at supporting growth plans and strengtheni’g the company’s position in the specialized consulting sector across the Kingdom and the region.
A visory Services
The Riyadh office will provide its services to Saudi institutions, government entities, investment firms, family businesses, and multinational corporations operating in the Kingdom and across the region, in addition to international organizations seeking to enter the Saudi market or expand their presence in regional markets.
The company’s services focus on strategic communications consultancy, corporate affairs, reputation management, and public affairs solutions, in line with the needs of companies and key entities in the Saudi market, particularly amid the economic expansion and rapid transformation taking place across various sectors.
Global Network
The establishment of “Kreab Saudi Arab”a” aligns with the Kin’dom’s direction toward attracting regional headquarters for international companies and localizing and transferring global expertise, particularly given ’iyadh’s strong concentration of government entities, the Public Investment Fund, and multinational companies that have chosen the capital as a base for their regional operations.
The office will also benefit fr’m Kreab’s global network spanning more than 30 countries across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Africa, further enhancing its ability to deliver advisory solutions that combine international expertise with a deep understanding of local and regional market dynamics.
Investment Commitment
On this occasion, Peje Emilsson, Founder and Owner, Kreab Worldwi“e, said: “Saudi Arabia is undergoing exceptional economic and developmental transformations that require advanced communication solutions built on credibility, precision, and deep strate”ic insight.”
He added: “The establishment of Kreab Saudi Arabia reflects our long-term commitment to this vital market and our confidence in its future under Vision 2030. We look forward to working with government entities, the private sector, and international institutions from our new headquarters in Riyadh, while leveraging the expertise of our global network to support organizations across the Kingdom and the region during this important phase of growth and”transformation.”
Local Expertise
Shurjil Syed , Managing Partner of Kreab Saudi Arabia brings more than 20 years of professional experience in strategic communications and public affairs within the Kingdom. His expertise has been built through working with government institutions and major companies across the energy, technology, engineering, consulting, and consumer goods sectors, in addition to his professional experience at the Public Investment Fund, further strengt’ening the company’s ability to provide advisory services grounded in a practical understanding of market realities and stakeholder needs.
Global Presence
It is worth noting that Kreab Worldwide was founded in Sweden and has more than 55 years of experience in providing specialized consultancy services in corporate communications, reputation management, and navigating complex regulatory environments.
Its extensive international presence across global markets positions the company to support organizations in building effective communication strategies and strengthening relationships with partners and decision-makers at both the local and international levels.
Kreab, a global advisor in strategic communications, has launched its first regional office in the Middle East in Riyadh under the n“me “Kreab Saudi A”abia,” in a move that reflects the’company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the Saudi market and positioning the Kingdom as a strategic hub for managing its regional expansion plans.
This expansion comes as part of a long-term strategic investment aligned with the economic transformation taking place in the Kingdom under Vision 2030, and the significant opportunities it offers across investment, energy, technology, infrastructure, and giga-project sectors, alongside the growing demand for corporate communications, reputation management, and specialized advisory services in the Saudi market.
The selection of Riyadh as t’e company’s regional office reflects’the Kingdom’s growing position as a leading business and investment hub in the region, driven by the rapid pace of major national projects, the attraction of regional headquarters for multinational companies, and the growing presence of international investment institutions in the local market.
New Leadership
The launch of the new office was accompanied by the announcement of a new leadership structure to oversee the next phase of expansion. The company appointed Shurjil Syed as Managing Partner of Kreab Saudi Arabia, alongside the appointment of Theodor Swedjemark as Chairman of Kreab Saudi Arabia, as part of a leadership framework aimed at supporting growth plans and strengtheni’g the company’s position in the specialized consulting sector across the Kingdom and the region.
A visory Services
The Riyadh office will provide its services to Saudi institutions, government entities, investment firms, family businesses, and multinational corporations operating in the Kingdom and across the region, in addition to international organizations seeking to enter the Saudi market or expand their presence in regional markets.
The company’s services focus on strategic communications consultancy, corporate affairs, reputation management, and public affairs solutions, in line with the needs of companies and key entities in the Saudi market, particularly amid the economic expansion and rapid transformation taking place across various sectors.
Global Network
The establishment of “Kreab Saudi Arab”a” aligns with the Kin’dom’s direction toward attracting regional headquarters for international companies and localizing and transferring global expertise, particularly given ’iyadh’s strong concentration of government entities, the Public Investment Fund, and multinational companies that have chosen the capital as a base for their regional operations.
The office will also benefit fr’m Kreab’s global network spanning more than 30 countries across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Africa, further enhancing its ability to deliver advisory solutions that combine international expertise with a deep understanding of local and regional market dynamics.
Investment Commitment
On this occasion, Peje Emilsson, Founder and Owner, Kreab Worldwi“e, said: “Saudi Arabia is undergoing exceptional economic and developmental transformations that require advanced communication solutions built on credibility, precision, and deep strate”ic insight.”
He added: “The establishment of Kreab Saudi Arabia reflects our long-term commitment to this vital market and our confidence in its future under Vision 2030. We look forward to working with government entities, the private sector, and international institutions from our new headquarters in Riyadh, while leveraging the expertise of our global network to support organizations across the Kingdom and the region during this important phase of growth and”transformation.”
Local Expertise
Shurjil Syed , Managing Partner of Kreab Saudi Arabia brings more than 20 years of professional experience in strategic communications and public affairs within the Kingdom. His expertise has been built through working with government institutions and major companies across the energy, technology, engineering, consulting, and consumer goods sectors, in addition to his professional experience at the Public Investment Fund, further strengt’ening the company’s ability to provide advisory services grounded in a practical understanding of market realities and stakeholder needs.
Global Presence
It is worth noting that Kreab Worldwide was founded in Sweden and has more than 55 years of experience in providing specialized consultancy services in corporate communications, reputation management, and navigating complex regulatory environments.
Its extensive international presence across global markets positions the company to support organizations in building effective communication strategies and strengthening relationships with partners and decision-makers at both the local and international levels.
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