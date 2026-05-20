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Spinny Partners With FADA For 'FADA Vyapar Delhi 2026' To Drive Conversations On The Future Of India's Automotive Exchange Ecosystem
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 19th May 2026: Spinny, India's leading full-stack used car platform, partnered with the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) to host FADA Vyapar Delhi 2026, Driven by Spinny, a key industry forum bringing together stakeholders from across India's automotive retail ecosystem. The event, held in New Delhi, was inaugurated by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi, along with leading new car dealers, OEM representatives, and industry experts.
Following the inauguration, Rekha Gupta, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Delhi, commended the automotive dealer community for their ongoing efforts and dedication to driving the city's economic progress and mobility infrastructure.
The forum focused on critical conversations around the evolving dynamics of automotive retail, particularly the role of exchange-led transactions in new car sales. Industry discussions underscored the growing need for organised, data-backed approaches to pricing, liquidation, and dealer operations.
Through its partnership with FADA, Spinny has been working closely with new car dealers to support the development of a more structured and transparent exchange ecosystem. This collaboration aims to drive adoption of data-led practices and improve trust across used-car transactions, while enabling better outcomes for both dealers and customers.
At the forum, Spinny shared its operational expertise in streamlining exchange ecosystems through structured systems and data-driven practices. Drawing on 50,000+ car transactions completed over the last two years, Spinny demonstrated how platforms can enable more predictable price discovery and faster turnaround times. These capabilities support dealers in managing working capital more effectively while improving overall transaction transparency.
Gurveen Bedi, Senior Vice President, Spinny, said: "India's automotive ecosystem is evolving rapidly, and exchange transactions are becoming increasingly central to how new car sales are driven. Our participation in FADA Vyapar Delhi underscores our commitment to advancing greater structure, transparency, and efficiency in this critical space."
CS Vigneshwar, President, FADA, acknowledged the sector's vital role, stating: "Every morning, long before any debate even begins, Delhi's automobile dealers have already opened their shutters, fired up their service base and kept the city moving. One vehicle, one family and one life at a time."
The collaboration between industry bodies, government, and platforms like Spinny signals a shift toward more organised automotive retail. As New Delhi's dealership ecosystem continues to grow, such forums remain essential for stakeholders to align on solutions that strengthen transparency and efficiency across the exchange market.
About Spinny:
Founded in 2015, Spinny is a full-stack used-car retailing platform in India that aims to bring trust, simplicity, and transparency to the purchase and sale of pre-owned cars. Spinny operates across the entire used-car value chain, embedding technology and robust processes to deliver a premium customer experience. Every car on the Spinny platform undergoes a 200-point inspection and comes with a 5-day, no-questions-asked money-back guarantee, a one-year after-sales warranty with free RC transfer, and flexible financing options to make ownership seamless. In 2025, Spinny has evaluated and inspected over 9 lakh cars and served more than 2 lakh customers. The company operates over 57 car hubs across India and is present in 76 cities, with strong growth in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has partnered with Spinny as a strategic investor and lead brand ambassador.
Following the inauguration, Rekha Gupta, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Delhi, commended the automotive dealer community for their ongoing efforts and dedication to driving the city's economic progress and mobility infrastructure.
The forum focused on critical conversations around the evolving dynamics of automotive retail, particularly the role of exchange-led transactions in new car sales. Industry discussions underscored the growing need for organised, data-backed approaches to pricing, liquidation, and dealer operations.
Through its partnership with FADA, Spinny has been working closely with new car dealers to support the development of a more structured and transparent exchange ecosystem. This collaboration aims to drive adoption of data-led practices and improve trust across used-car transactions, while enabling better outcomes for both dealers and customers.
At the forum, Spinny shared its operational expertise in streamlining exchange ecosystems through structured systems and data-driven practices. Drawing on 50,000+ car transactions completed over the last two years, Spinny demonstrated how platforms can enable more predictable price discovery and faster turnaround times. These capabilities support dealers in managing working capital more effectively while improving overall transaction transparency.
Gurveen Bedi, Senior Vice President, Spinny, said: "India's automotive ecosystem is evolving rapidly, and exchange transactions are becoming increasingly central to how new car sales are driven. Our participation in FADA Vyapar Delhi underscores our commitment to advancing greater structure, transparency, and efficiency in this critical space."
CS Vigneshwar, President, FADA, acknowledged the sector's vital role, stating: "Every morning, long before any debate even begins, Delhi's automobile dealers have already opened their shutters, fired up their service base and kept the city moving. One vehicle, one family and one life at a time."
The collaboration between industry bodies, government, and platforms like Spinny signals a shift toward more organised automotive retail. As New Delhi's dealership ecosystem continues to grow, such forums remain essential for stakeholders to align on solutions that strengthen transparency and efficiency across the exchange market.
About Spinny:
Founded in 2015, Spinny is a full-stack used-car retailing platform in India that aims to bring trust, simplicity, and transparency to the purchase and sale of pre-owned cars. Spinny operates across the entire used-car value chain, embedding technology and robust processes to deliver a premium customer experience. Every car on the Spinny platform undergoes a 200-point inspection and comes with a 5-day, no-questions-asked money-back guarantee, a one-year after-sales warranty with free RC transfer, and flexible financing options to make ownership seamless. In 2025, Spinny has evaluated and inspected over 9 lakh cars and served more than 2 lakh customers. The company operates over 57 car hubs across India and is present in 76 cities, with strong growth in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has partnered with Spinny as a strategic investor and lead brand ambassador.
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