Karan Tacker Shares His 'Unforgettable Moments' From Cannes Film Festival

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actor Karan Tacker took a trip down memory lane as he recalled the days he spent at the French Riviera for the screening of his film“Tanvi The Great” at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Karan shared a slew of images and videos from his time at Cannes. The pictures and clips featured him alongside the cast of“Tanvi The Great”. Another clip showed Hollywood icon Denzel Washington being honoured with the Palme d'Or.

Karan wrote as the caption on Instagram:“Between outfit chaos, Tanvi The Great, unforgettable moments at Cannes Film Festival, watching Denzel Washington being honoured with the Palme d'Or, beautiful meals, long walks, and great company... this one felt special #cannesfilmfestival #2025.”

Tanvi The Great is directed by Anupam Kher. It follows Tanvi Raina, a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum, who lives with her mother Vidya and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina. Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer who dreamed of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier.

Talking about the actor, Karan began his acting journey with a brief appearance in the 2008 Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

He stepped into television with Love Ne Mila Di Jodi. This was followed by Rang Badalti Odhani. He gained stardom with his work in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

In 2014, Karan showcased his dancing skill in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where he finished as the first runner-up. He made a strong return to acting in 2020 with the web series Special Ops, playing an undercover intelligence agent.

He reprised the character in Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story in 2021. In 2022, he was seen as IPS officer Amit Lodha in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

His latest is Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery. It is a paranormal television series directed by Robbie Grewal and written by Arshad Syed. It also stars Kalki Koechlin. It tells the story of the real-life mysterious death of Gaurav Tiwari, India's first certified paranormal investigator, blending supernatural investigations with a skeptical journalist's search for truth, exploring themes of belief, reality, and the unknown.