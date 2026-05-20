PM Modi Attends Dinner Hosted By Giorgia Meloni, Says 'Looking Forward To Our Talks'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a dinner hosted by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. He also shared a few pictures on social media 'X' and said he is looking forward to their talks, during which they will continue discussing how to strengthen India-Italy friendship.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship."

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni also warmly welcomed Prime Minister Modi to Italy as he arrived in Rome on Tuesday night on the final leg of his five-nation tour.

Extending a personal greeting to the Indian Prime Minister, Meloni posted on X:“Welcome to Rome, my friend!”, underlining the close rapport between the two leaders.

PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with PM Meloni and meet President Sergio Mattarella.

Prime Minister Modi also shared details of his arrival, saying he had landed in Rome for an official visit aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries. The Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday at the historic Villa Doria Pamphili, where both leaders are expected to adopt a joint declaration to further deepen the India-Italy strategic partnership.

Sharing details of the visit, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X:“Scripting a new chapter in the India-Italy Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Rome on an official visit to Italy. He was warmly received at the airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani of Italy.”

He added,“India and Italy share a longstanding and multifaceted partnership. The visit is set to add new momentum to the India-Italy partnership.”

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit comes amid growing momentum in bilateral ties, with both countries actively implementing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029. The roadmap covers cooperation in trade, investment, defence, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

“A comprehensive road map for cooperation in various sectors, including in bilateral trade, which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025; boosting investment, which has recorded a cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025); defence and security; clean energy; innovation; science and technology; and people-to-people ties," the MEA stated last week.

The MEA also stated that the visit would further strengthen India's engagement with Europe, especially in trade and investment, following the recently concluded India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

PM Modi had last visited Italy in June 2024 to attend the G7 Summit.