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Qatar, Bangladesh Hold Talks On Labour Co-Operation

Qatar, Bangladesh Hold Talks On Labour Co-Operation


2026-05-19 11:22:36
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar and the People's Republic of Bangladesh have held talks aimed at strengthening bilateral co-operation in labour affairs and improving co-ordination on issues of mutual interest.

The discussions took place yesterday during a meeting of the Qatar-Bangladesh Joint Committee on Labour, chaired by HE the Minister of Labour Dr Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri and Ariful Haque Choudhury, Minister of Labour and Employment and Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

According to a statement, the committee reviewed ways to enhance co-operation and co-ordination across various labour sectors, with the aim of developing partnership mechanisms and improving the efficiency of joint efforts between the two countries.

The meeting also focused on strengthening collaboration on labour-related matters that serve the shared interests of both sides.

QATAR Bangladesh labour cooperation

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Gulf Times

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